ThePrinter wrote: Costly night for Catalans



Greg Bird out for 6-8 weeks with a broken thumb

Jodie Broughton out for 4-6 months with a torn bicep

Very much so.I thought pre season that they would struggle to even make the 8 this year.Bird was always going to be the key and losing him for any length of time is a huge blow to them.They won't find it easy picking up points for the next couple of months.