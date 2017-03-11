McDermott's comments after the game kind of points to what I was saying about the attack a few weeks ago, in that we'll be trying to achieve a certain style and not the constant calls for structure on here, but isn't easy to execute.



"I've been the biggest critic of the offence this year and tonight it started to click. We don't go by the repetitive attack that you see in some teams which gets success but bores you to tears to watch.



"Our philosophy to attack is a bit more free, for want of a better phrase. Sometimes it goes wrong but you've got to get used to it and have some correction, but tonight it was a example of how it works, how it's a decent system."