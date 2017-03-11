|
FlexWheeler wrote:
Neither warrington or saints have good fixtures coming up either. They won't know (we do) but when you're near the bottom suddenly games take on a different complexion because the team you're playing will probably be above you in the league. Every game starts to feel like wigan (A) against the odds.
Yeah definitely, Warrington away to Leigh next week now looks very difficult for them in the circumstances compared to what you'd think that fixture would be like 4/5 weeks ago, if they and Saints (away to Catalans) both lose next week then the following weeks game of Saints vs Warrington is a massive contest.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:03 pm
loiner81 wrote:
Maybe, maybe not but he 100% definitely didn't on this occasion.
Your inability to acknowledge the semantically driven nature of the posts alluded to is duly noted.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:11 pm
William Eve wrote:
Your inability to acknowledge the semantically driven nature of the posts alluded to is duly noted.
It's duly noted is it? Glad to hear, no really! Guffaw!!
Your inability to accept when you're mistaken or, in this case, caught blatently lying, has been noted by most users of this board for over a decade.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:19 pm
loiner81 wrote:
It's duly noted is it? Glad to hear, no really! Guffaw!!
Your inability to accept when you're mistaken or, in this case, caught blatently lying, has been noted by most users of this board for over a decade.
You like the word liar and its derivations don't you?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:25 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
You like the word liar and its derivations don't you?
Not particularly, but if that cap fits...
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:35 pm
McDermott's comments after the game kind of points to what I was saying about the attack a few weeks ago, in that we'll be trying to achieve a certain style and not the constant calls for structure on here, but isn't easy to execute.
"I've been the biggest critic of the offence this year and tonight it started to click. We don't go by the repetitive attack that you see in some teams which gets success but bores you to tears to watch.
"Our philosophy to attack is a bit more free, for want of a better phrase. Sometimes it goes wrong but you've got to get used to it and have some correction, but tonight it was a example of how it works, how it's a decent system."
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:59 pm
Very enjoyable performance last night. All credit to coaching staff and players. Moon, Parcell and Cuthbo were excellent. With the injured player to return, I'd hope for top six at a minimum.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:02 pm
Having seen the albeit short highlights i think we scored some quality trys but how Child allowed their 2nd is more ridiculous than Suttys v Salford.
Like i said earlier though fair play to all involved on/off the pitch for bouncing back & doing it convincingely.
Wrt to Mc.D talking about our attacking style that's all well & good but against better defences i think we need at least s couple of "structured set moves" because they will easily contain Parcell & Cuthbo.
Hopefully we kick on but still a long way to go.
Overall wrt SL Cas & Wigan still look eay above everyone else imo.
Id also expect Wire to dish out a few hidings so i certainly wont write off their top 4 challange just yet.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:53 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
McDermott's comments after the game kind of points to what I was saying about the attack a few weeks ago, in that we'll be trying to achieve a certain style and not the constant calls for structure on here, but isn't easy to execute.
"I've been the biggest critic of the offence this year and tonight it started to click. We don't go by the repetitive attack that you see in some teams which gets success but bores you to tears to watch.
"Our philosophy to attack is a bit more free, for want of a better phrase. Sometimes it goes wrong but you've got to get used to it and have some correction, but tonight it was a example of how it works, how it's a decent system."
Im not sure I buy that, Cas have some structure when attacking the opponents line as did we under Smith and McClenan, we need the right balance.
Maybe 'structure' is the wrong word, but we definitely need better shape so the creative players have options to play off.
