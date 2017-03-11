WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:59 pm
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9534
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
FlexWheeler wrote:
Neither warrington or saints have good fixtures coming up either. They won't know (we do) but when you're near the bottom suddenly games take on a different complexion because the team you're playing will probably be above you in the league. Every game starts to feel like wigan (A) against the odds.


Yeah definitely, Warrington away to Leigh next week now looks very difficult for them in the circumstances compared to what you'd think that fixture would be like 4/5 weeks ago, if they and Saints (away to Catalans) both lose next week then the following weeks game of Saints vs Warrington is a massive contest.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:03 pm
William Eve
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4845
loiner81 wrote:
Maybe, maybe not but he 100% definitely didn't on this occasion.

Your inability to acknowledge the semantically driven nature of the posts alluded to is duly noted.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:11 pm
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3134
William Eve wrote:
Your inability to acknowledge the semantically driven nature of the posts alluded to is duly noted.


It's duly noted is it? Glad to hear, no really! Guffaw!!

Your inability to accept when you're mistaken or, in this case, caught blatently lying, has been noted by most users of this board for over a decade.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:19 pm
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14989
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
It's duly noted is it? Glad to hear, no really! Guffaw!!

Your inability to accept when you're mistaken or, in this case, caught blatently lying, has been noted by most users of this board for over a decade.


You like the word liar and its derivations don't you?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:25 pm
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3134
Sal Paradise wrote:
You like the word liar and its derivations don't you?


Not particularly, but if that cap fits...
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
c}