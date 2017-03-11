FlexWheeler wrote: Neither warrington or saints have good fixtures coming up either. They won't know (we do) but when you're near the bottom suddenly games take on a different complexion because the team you're playing will probably be above you in the league. Every game starts to feel like wigan (A) against the odds.

Yeah definitely, Warrington away to Leigh next week now looks very difficult for them in the circumstances compared to what you'd think that fixture would be like 4/5 weeks ago, if they and Saints (away to Catalans) both lose next week then the following weeks game of Saints vs Warrington is a massive contest.