|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4844
|
loiner81 wrote:
No he didn't
He never does
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:39 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9533
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
William Eve wrote:
Are we getting back to 2015 in attack and defence yet?
Like you hinted at a couple of weeks ago?
Didn't say 2015 defence, but for the 4th time out of 5 it kept the opposition down to a very low score especially considering we spent near 20 minutes with 12 men.
The attack is making small strides towards attacking like they did in 2015, like I said back then patience is needed until it happens but last night was more like it.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:54 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3527
|
It's shaping up to be really interesting season, what with the struggles of St helens and warrington along with the awesomeness of cas. There's always shocks at this stage of the season so it's difficult to know the context of some of our results. St's result looked respectable but they've not won a game since, leigh result looked really poor but they are thrashing everyone else at home so far, etc etc.
It's good to be winning a few games though isn't it? Remember last season, what round were we in before we got above 6 points? I remember before the start of the season thinking that after last season i'd be happy just to be nestled comfortably in the top 8 without the threat of relegation. I'm sure that will change if it looks like we can compete for the grand final.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14988
Location: On the road
|
The most enjoyable Leeds game to watch in 18 months. With Wakefield and Huddersfield next two games the team should have some confidence ahead of the game against Wigan.
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:10 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14745
|
loiner81 wrote:
Hang on Gotcha, how can you be at a game and logged into RLFans at the same time?
Some kind of shenanigans or have you caught up with the rest of the free world and realised you can actually do both?
Really hope that both Parcell and Cuthbertson can stay fit through the summer, they're going to rip most teams apart.
I have always done both. But I actually attend, unlike some, and don't just pretend.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:30 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3131
|
William Eve wrote:
He never does
Maybe, maybe not but he 100% definitely didn't on this occasion.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:34 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9533
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
FlexWheeler wrote:
It's shaping up to be really interesting season, what with the struggles of St helens and warrington along with the awesomeness of cas. There's always shocks at this stage of the season so it's difficult to know the context of some of our results. St's result looked respectable but they've not won a game since, leigh result looked really poor but they are thrashing everyone else at home so far, etc etc.
It's good to be winning a few games though isn't it? Remember last season, what round were we in before we got above 6 points? I remember before the start of the season thinking that after last season i'd be happy just to be nestled comfortably in the top 8 without the threat of relegation. I'm sure that will change if it looks like we can compete for the grand final.
The bottom is looking interesting and there could be another 'surprise' name in the bottom 4 at the end of the season. Some of the expected bottom teams have looked ok, Salford for one and Leigh's home form Gould give them a chance of avoiding the Middle 8's. Yes they've been comfortably beaten away but they were both against the current top two who are well in form so maybe not all lost in regards to getting wins away from Leigh.
Hudds have taken a couple of beatings in a row now and next 3 weeks they have Wigan and Cas AWAY with us at their place inbetween. Can't see them doing anything in those away games so that match vs us is vital for them otherwise they'll be well behind.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:37 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1357
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
The most enjoyable Leeds game to watch in 18 months. With Wakefield and Huddersfield next two games the team should have some confidence ahead of the game against Wigan.
My thoughts as well, play like we did last night, we should be too good for them two, not saying we will thrash them, but more of the same please, that will put us in good stead for a tough test af Wigan
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:40 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3131
|
Gotcha wrote:
I have always done both. But I actually attend, unlike some, and don't just pretend.
As have I Gotcha, isn't technology great?
I've even been known to leave my laptop or PC on when leaving the house, leaving me logged in to certain message boards, but don't tell the wife.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:49 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3527
|
ThePrinter wrote:
The bottom is looking interesting and there could be another 'surprise' name in the bottom 4 at the end of the season. Some of the expected bottom teams have looked ok, Salford for one and Leigh's home form Gould give them a chance of avoiding the Middle 8's. Yes they've been comfortably beaten away but they were both against the current top two who are well in form so maybe not all lost in regards to getting wins away from Leigh.
Hudds have taken a couple of beatings in a row now and next 3 weeks they have Wigan and Cas AWAY with us at their place inbetween. Can't see them doing anything in those away games so that match vs us is vital for them otherwise they'll be well behind.
Neither warrington or saints have good fixtures coming up either. They won't know (we do) but when you're near the bottom suddenly games take on a different complexion because the team you're playing will probably be above you in the league. Every game starts to feel like wigan (A) against the odds.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, coco the fullback, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, lionarmour87, loiner81, Maverick Rhino, Paddyfc, Sal Paradise, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, Xykojen and 285 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}