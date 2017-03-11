FlexWheeler wrote: It's shaping up to be really interesting season, what with the struggles of St helens and warrington along with the awesomeness of cas. There's always shocks at this stage of the season so it's difficult to know the context of some of our results. St's result looked respectable but they've not won a game since, leigh result looked really poor but they are thrashing everyone else at home so far, etc etc.



It's good to be winning a few games though isn't it? Remember last season, what round were we in before we got above 6 points? I remember before the start of the season thinking that after last season i'd be happy just to be nestled comfortably in the top 8 without the threat of relegation. I'm sure that will change if it looks like we can compete for the grand final.

The bottom is looking interesting and there could be another 'surprise' name in the bottom 4 at the end of the season. Some of the expected bottom teams have looked ok, Salford for one and Leigh's home form Gould give them a chance of avoiding the Middle 8's. Yes they've been comfortably beaten away but they were both against the current top two who are well in form so maybe not all lost in regards to getting wins away from Leigh.Hudds have taken a couple of beatings in a row now and next 3 weeks they have Wigan and Cas AWAY with us at their place inbetween. Can't see them doing anything in those away games so that match vs us is vital for them otherwise they'll be well behind.