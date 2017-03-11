WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:27 am
Joshheff90 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 203
Cheers for the review. How did Watkins play if we were shifting the ball wide early, I've not heard his name mentioned yet. Hopefully he can return to previous years form given the opportunity.

Obviously I wasn't there last night, but a score line like that didn't seem achievable last season. Especially considering we had ward Jjb Galloway ferres etc out. So to win like that and be 3 wins from five to me is definitely improvement on last season. I felt last season anything but our starting 17 would struggle with no hope to cope with any injury.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:54 am
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 911
Watkins was OK, looked to be a bit more involved, and early ball seemed to help. He was involved (with Mags) in the bad Miss for the Williame try.

Was impressed with Sutty in the back row, it's going to be really hard to fit everyone in when fit.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:53 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4876
Location: Hill Valley
ThePrinter wrote:
True, only having a bit of fun.

I'd also say one hammering last week doesn't have me slitting my wrists over the next 3 years being a massive struggle. :D


Fair enough, i would never contemplate slitting of the wrists over rugby though, if i did i would have died long before SL started :D

I will give credit where credit is due and to bounce back in that style against an unbeaten team with such pressure on deserves a big pat on the for all concerned. Still, big tests to come in the next 4-6 games in which we will have a better idea of where we are actually at.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:48 am
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4843
Stand-Offish wrote:
Sack McDermott ... ooh! Hang on!

We're gonna win the league...
We're gonna win the league...

8)

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:52 am
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4843
ThePrinter wrote:
Maybe we just needed to have some patience with regards to the attack.....if only someone pointed that out a few games ago :)

Defence after last weeks 'mate, showing itself to be going well this year. :)

Are we getting back to 2015 in attack and defence yet?

Like you hinted at a couple of weeks ago?

Given the off-season and pre-season absence of SPOTY, the Kiwis and floods of course 8)

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:01 am
rhinos21 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 964
How was baldwinson?

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:20 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3127
tenerifeRhino wrote:
It was a massively patched up Catalan side. But saying that, it was the best rugby we have played in SL excluding middle 8's for a year.


Massively patched up? Didn't look far off to me, bar a couple of names.
Who was missing?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:21 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3127
Gotcha wrote:
Had the coach listened to this board earlier he wouldn't have an axe hanging over him.



I can't speyk.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:24 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3127
Gotcha wrote:
Parcell and Cuthbertson outstanding that first half. We actually look really good with ball. Catalans are woeful like.


Hang on Gotcha, how can you be at a game and logged into RLFans at the same time?
Some kind of shenanigans or have you caught up with the rest of the free world and realised you can actually do both?

Really hope that both Parcell and Cuthbertson can stay fit through the summer, they're going to rip most teams apart.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, FlexWheeler, Gotcha, krisleeds, loiner81, malcadele, MikeyWire, Orrell Lad, RHINO-MARK, rhinos21, rhinos_bish, rodhutch, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, The Eagle, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, xparksider and 312 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,3762,00975,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
34-26
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}