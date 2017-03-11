tenerifeRhino wrote: It was a massively patched up Catalan side. But saying that, it was the best rugby we have played in SL excluding middle 8's for a year.

Didnt look massively patched up to me.But then again I did think that Gigot left a big hole for them.Perhaps Inu's head shots could have helped.Good performance ,I am happy they came up with the goods after last week.