Blimey, your result (as in you won so easily) is nearly as surprising as ours v Huddersfield Giants.....
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:19 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
Blimey, your result (as in you won so easily) is nearly as surprising as ours v Huddersfield Giants.....
another Leigh troll.
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:43 pm
Fair play couldn't make the game tonight but that score says enough this week a huge response from everyone including the Coaching staff.
Well done to all lets hope we can build on it now & get some consistency.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:52 pm
chunkyhugo wrote:
:SLEEPY: another Leigh troll.
Not at all, I like Leeds Rhino's. Not too many sides will hammer Catalans this season...I'm happy, you're happy....
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:14 am
Sack McDermott ... ooh! Hang on!
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:19 am
Can someone give me a run through of our half back situation tonight. From what I've read, Mags and moon, with sutty in the pack? Jimmy to centre? Then burrow and parcell interchanging? If I've got that right, how did it all work? I read on Twitter a lot of praise for suttcliffe tonight.
If mags and moon seemed to flow I think that could be a good option as I fully believe keinhorst is developing into a fantastic centre.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:11 am
Joshheff90 wrote:
Can someone give me a run through of our half back situation tonight. From what I've read, Mags and moon, with sutty in the pack? Jimmy to centre? Then burrow and parcell interchanging? If I've got that right, how did it all work? I read on Twitter a lot of praise for suttcliffe tonight.
If mags and moon seemed to flow I think that could be a good option as I fully believe keinhorst is developing into a fantastic centre.
It seemed even more complex than that to me. Cuthbertson played half back for much of the time when play-the-ball was in Catalans red zone - & did it very well too!
Finally, finally, there was movement in attack, early ball wide, options for half backs (all of them!), an attempt to play the ball a lot quicker, & the interchange of Parcell (who looks a diamond) & Burrow was reminiscent of Aiton/Burrow from 2015. MOM went to McGuire, but, for me, it should have been one of Parcell, Cuthbertson or Jimmy K.
Best game by Leeds in a year
Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:25 am
One Swallow does not make a spring, it was a much better performance than last week, but god the Dragons were terrible even down to 11 men we were better than them. However I hold judgement over whether the team has turned the corner, I think Wakefield will be a better bench mark next week. However Mr Child was a complete and under joke, the man is not fit to ref under 11 Rugby League, he is on a par with Robert Hicks. Where are the decent refs.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:51 am
Joshheff90 wrote:
Can someone give me a run through of our half back situation tonight. From what I've read, Mags and moon, with sutty in the pack? Jimmy to centre? Then burrow and parcell interchanging? If I've got that right, how did it all work? I read on Twitter a lot of praise for suttcliffe tonight.
If mags and moon seemed to flow I think that could be a good option as I fully believe keinhorst is developing into a fantastic centre.
We defended in their original positions, although Sutcliffe tended to stay nearer the middle and did his job. Then when we had ball, the attack moved to the positions you mentioned, with Cuthbertson also playing a prominent part in the attacking moves. It was a surprise, completely different to the way we have tried to play so far, but changing the line up would do that, but it worked.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:52 am
huddersfield rhino wrote:
One Swallow does not make a spring, it was a much better performance than last week, but god the Dragons were terrible even down to 11 men we were better than them. However I hold judgement over whether the team has turned the corner, I think Wakefield will be a better bench mark next week. However Mr Child was a complete and under joke, the man is not fit to ref under 11 Rugby League, he is on a par with Robert Hicks. Where are the decent refs.
Child was really poor, but no surprises there, his ego knows no bounds. But Hicks is the best ref in Super League for last year, so an unfair comparison.
