Joshheff90 wrote: Can someone give me a run through of our half back situation tonight. From what I've read, Mags and moon, with sutty in the pack? Jimmy to centre? Then burrow and parcell interchanging? If I've got that right, how did it all work? I read on Twitter a lot of praise for suttcliffe tonight.



If mags and moon seemed to flow I think that could be a good option as I fully believe keinhorst is developing into a fantastic centre.

It seemed even more complex than that to me. Cuthbertson played half back for much of the time when play-the-ball was in Catalans red zone - & did it very well too!Finally, finally, there was movement in attack, early ball wide, options for half backs (all of them!), an attempt to play the ball a lot quicker, & the interchange of Parcell (who looks a diamond) & Burrow was reminiscent of Aiton/Burrow from 2015. MOM went to McGuire, but, for me, it should have been one of Parcell, Cuthbertson or Jimmy K.Best game by Leeds in a year