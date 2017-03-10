Can someone give me a run through of our half back situation tonight. From what I've read, Mags and moon, with sutty in the pack? Jimmy to centre? Then burrow and parcell interchanging? If I've got that right, how did it all work? I read on Twitter a lot of praise for suttcliffe tonight.



If mags and moon seemed to flow I think that could be a good option as I fully believe keinhorst is developing into a fantastic centre.