WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:21 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3705
Does anyone know if this game is on French TV/Bein Sports?

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:24 pm
Joshheff90 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 201
Walters has such little of a positive impact when on the field id rather see another prop (i.e. Ormandroyd) gain super league minutes than have him in the 17.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:36 pm
nantwichexile Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 7:57 pm
Posts: 5505
William Eve wrote:
Carrying too much timber.

England RU are OK for props as well.


Attention seeker :D

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:47 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4839
nantwichexile wrote:
Attention seeker :D

ME, ME, ME... 8)

Just found out I'm not attending the game tonight.

Might be a blessing in disguise.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:52 pm
Joshheff90 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 201
Baldwinson starts at 13

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:58 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 682
Gotcha wrote:
Alex Sutcliffe is miles above Walters.

He's still growing into his frame he'd get ragged all over in SL.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:08 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 682
Frosties. wrote:
Agreed. Chuffed at his first team deal too, expect to see him at some point this season to be honest.

Not heard that any more??
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:09 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 682
Omitting Lilley & Ormanroyd just sums up this Coach imo.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:11 pm
deginner User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 10, 2009 7:43 pm
Posts: 132
Hoping for a better performance tonight, not that it could be much worse than last week, but just seen that the books have us favs to win, now I wouldn't normally bet against my team, but would not have pegged us as the favs
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, craigizzard, deginner, Emagdnim13, Jamie101, Joshheff90, LukeLeedsRhinos, nantwichexile, Old Timer No 4, RHINO-MARK, Seth, Superted, thepimp007, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 307 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,8612,05175,8264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
10-26
MELBOURNE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
20-21
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}