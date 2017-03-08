WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:38 pm
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 889
krisleeds wrote:
I have a horrible feeling that Greg Bird will rip us to bits.


Big Bird could rip our pack apart.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:10 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4829
ant1 wrote:
Big Bird could rip our pack apart.

If that were to happen, it's perhaps one step closer towards the implementation of much needed change among the staff employed at the club.

Looking on the positive side at the bigger picture, etc.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:05 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19713
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
think we'll see a response from leeds but if Catalans get ahead, boy we have such a weak bench. not a game changer on it. pathetic

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:27 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8009
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I wouldn't worry about impact from the bench - the starting pack looks very ordinary as well. As do the halfbacks.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 6:00 pm
tenerifeRhino
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 300
Handley keeps his place over Briscoe.

I'm not saying Briscoe was ripping up trees but Handley was completly useless vs Cas.

Edited: I thought i saw Handley in the line up on the twitter feed.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:10 pm
ducknumber1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 187
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Handley keeps his place over Briscoe.

I'm not saying Briscoe was ripping up trees but Handley was completly useless vs Cas.

Edited: I thought i saw Handley in the line up on the twitter feed.


I'm fairly sure the match day email said Handley is doing the pregame entertainment in the long bar
