Biff Tannen wrote: I would have Galloway and Ferres as starters also were they fit.



I agree, the bench sucks and it's about getting a lead and hanging on in the periods we are forced to use the bench players if we are to a have any chance of getting a result.

But I suppose if we put Galloway, Ferres, Ward etc back in our bench would look OK.At the minute though it does look pretty weak. The only one who is really holding his own is Ormondroyd.