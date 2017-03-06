|
Gotcha wrote:
Why? More missed tackles than anyone on the pitch. In fact 9 missed tackles would be ridiculed by anyone in any day and age. You had to go some to have that record.
Yes he did miss 9 tackles but he made 41 tackles which you cannot describe as gutless. Some of his missed tackles were the result of attempting consecutive tackles having just got up off the floor from the previous one so his performance was gutsey and not gutless. Often those players that make the highest number of tackles also make a high number of misses because they are the sort of players that have the highest work rate. If you are looking for the gutless ones try looking at those that made 10, 15 or 29 tackles less.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:36 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Yes he did miss 9 tackles but he made 41 tackles which you cannot describe as gutless. Some of his missed tackles were the result of attempting consecutive tackles having just got up off the floor from the previous one so his performance was gutsey and not gutless. Often those players that make the highest number of tackles also make a high number of misses because they are the sort of players that have the highest work rate. If you are looking for the gutless ones try looking at those that made 10, 15 or 29 tackles less.
I noticed Singleton and Parcel made a lot more tackles, and missed a hell of a lot less. They must have put in a wow of a performance?
It might not be gutless, as you say, but it is certainly a poor effort. Nine missed tackles is embarrassing whomever the player is.
Gotcha wrote:
I noticed Singleton and Parcel made a lot more tackles, and missed a hell of a lot less. They must have put in a wow of a performance?
It might not be gutless, as you say, but it is certainly a poor effort. Nine missed tackles is embarrassing whomever the player is.
My original point was it was not gutless. Nothing else. However I think if you look back at the tape you will see Keinhorst make a high number of first in tackles as you say there were two other players that made more tackles but I would need to look at the missed tackles again before rushing into choosing JK for criticism. If I was looking for candidates who had earned consideration for putting in a gutless performance I would start with Watkins, McGuire and Handley who made 3 tackles and missed 4
Mcguire got away with the contact with the referee which was very surpising.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Mcguire Burrow
Singleton Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Keinhorst
Sutcliffe
Delaney Mullally Walters/Baldwinson/Ormondroyd
Juan Cornetto wrote:
My original point was it was not gutless. Nothing else. However I think if you look back at the tape you will see Keinhorst make a high number of first in tackles as you say there were two other players that made more tackles but I would need to look at the missed tackles again before rushing into choosing JK for criticism. If I was looking for candidates who had earned consideration for putting in a gutless performance I would start with Watkins, McGuire and Handley who made 3 tackles and missed 4
I am not going to disagree with you on the gutless argument, because your right I don't for one minute believe he was gutless. But nine missed tackles is inexcusable and really poor. I very much doubt you will see again all season another player of any side missing nine tackles.
After Hetherington's statement, it would appear that Leeds must win at least 2-3 of their next 4 games for Hetherington to retain his job. It is therefore in Leeds best interests to lose 50-0 to Catalans on Fri and then again to Wakefield. Hopefully by that point Hetherington will have had enough and will get rid. The sooner we can get rid of McNumb the better for Leeds and the earlier we can begin to turn the corner. It will be interesting how the players react on Friday, if they want McNumb to stay you would expect a fight or alternatively, we could see an equally embarrassing performance if they wish to assist his removal.
I don't want Leeds to lose any game.
That's not to say that I don't want change (I do) however, watching Leeds bend over and ship 50 points just to prove a point doesn't really float my boat. Infact, I'd be more miffed at the players for running up the white flag.
c}