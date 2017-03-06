Gotcha wrote: Why? More missed tackles than anyone on the pitch. In fact 9 missed tackles would be ridiculed by anyone in any day and age. You had to go some to have that record.

Yes he did miss 9 tackles but he made 41 tackles which you cannot describe as gutless. Some of his missed tackles were the result of attempting consecutive tackles having just got up off the floor from the previous one so his performance was gutsey and not gutless. Often those players that make the highest number of tackles also make a high number of misses because they are the sort of players that have the highest work rate. If you are looking for the gutless ones try looking at those that made 10, 15 or 29 tackles less.