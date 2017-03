loiner81 wrote: Wonder if we won any games in 2016 that we lost in 2015?.

Possibly, and may well be a valid point. But the only thing relevant presently is the repeating of form. Like I said, beat Catalans next week and we have a change, a change the majority expected in doing better than bottom four this year. Get beat, and we simply repeat last years results, and bottom four form.Actually just looked, and not one single fixture did we lose in 2015 that we won last year.