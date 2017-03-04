Gotcha wrote: Yes, not sure what the relevance is to us. We each have different fixtures, and they have better squads. Changes make a difference.





The relevance is that you're all but writing Leeds' chances of reaching the top 4 off, after losing a couple of games in the first month of the season. Games we've regularly lost in the past regardless of what month we played them in and we've gone on to win Grand Finals (no i'm not saying we'll win the GF either before anyone starts)But you're saying that Wire & Saints, despite having worse records will reach the top 4.Wire have a better squad on paper than us but they can't buy a win at the moment.Saints, i'd argue, really haven't got that great a squad and unless things change quickly for them then they could find themselves in the same position that we did last year.