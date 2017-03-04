WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:51 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3056
Gotcha wrote:
Yes, not sure what the relevance is to us. We each have different fixtures, and they have better squads. Changes make a difference.



The relevance is that you're all but writing Leeds' chances of reaching the top 4 off, after losing a couple of games in the first month of the season. Games we've regularly lost in the past regardless of what month we played them in and we've gone on to win Grand Finals (no i'm not saying we'll win the GF either before anyone starts)

But you're saying that Wire & Saints, despite having worse records will reach the top 4.

Wire have a better squad on paper than us but they can't buy a win at the moment.
Saints, i'd argue, really haven't got that great a squad and unless things change quickly for them then they could find themselves in the same position that we did last year.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:56 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14711
loiner81 wrote:
The relevance is that you're all but writing Leeds' chances of reaching the top 4 off, after losing a couple of games in the first month of the season. Games we've regularly lost in the past regardless of what month we played them in and we've gone on to win Grand Finals (no i'm not saying we'll win the GF either before anyone starts)

But you're saying that Wire & Saints, despite having worse records will reach the top 4.

Wire have a better squad on paper than us but they can't buy a win at the moment.
Saints, i'd argue, really haven't got that great a squad and unless things change quickly for them then they could find themselves in the same position that we did last year.


We are repeating what we did last year. That is more relevant and more to the point. The other two are not repeating so therefore unknown.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:59 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4414
Location: Living the Dream
thebloodbath wrote:
Good. His playing his awful, his captaincy is worse. He's quick to flap his arms around at everyone else but couldn't direct traffic let alone a team.

From Cas game (Moon and Parcell aside) it was gutless, embarrassing, effort. they should all be thoroughly ashamed.

Lilley will never be Alfie Langer, but the ways he's used by McDermott and then omitted, then brought back in.... screams like Paul McShane. Look at how Paul McShane is flourishing now.

McDermott was the answer at one point, he's not anymore. He has to go. He's coming across as arrogant and deluded. He's not the man to stop the hemorrhaging.


I feel sure you meant to exclude Keinhorst from your gutless remark.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:05 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14711
Gotcha wrote:
We are repeating what we did last year. That is more relevant and more to the point. The other two are not repeating so therefore unknown.


Just to make the point more here. Last year the equivalent four fixtures we scored 76 and conceded 80 in. This year the same we have scored 51 and conceded 90.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:06 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14711
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I feel sure you meant to exclude Keinhorst from your gutless remark.


Why? More missed tackles than anyone on the pitch. In fact 9 missed tackles would be ridiculed by anyone in any day and age. You had to go some to have that record.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:14 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3056
Gotcha wrote:
We are repeating what we did last year. That is more relevant and more to the point. The other two are not repeating so therefore unknown.


Southstander logic in full effect right here.

Leeds lost their first 3 last year.
Wire have lost their first 3 this year.

So If I was to go looking through your posts from this time last year I'd see you predicting a top 4 finish and there'll be no talk of middle 8s or relegation?

Saints have lost to Leigh and Wakefield in the last 2 weeks, their fans are in meltdown. What makes you think they're going to make the top 4?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:19 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14711
loiner81 wrote:
Southstander logic in full effect right here.

Leeds lost their first 3 last year.
Wire have lost their first 3 this year.

So If I was to go looking through your posts from this time last year I'd see you predicting a top 4 finish and there'll be no talk of middle 8s or relegation?

Saints have lost to Leigh and Wakefield in the last 2 weeks, their fans are in meltdown. What makes you think they're going to make the top 4?


Again not listening. The only relevance this season to last is the corresponding fixtures, those are clear. Saints started poorly last year anyway, but don't know if they lost to Hull KR and Wakefield last year, but know they beat us just like this year.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:24 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19694
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
who cares about any other side. we can all see this leeds squad is substandard. will finish above halfway? very much doubt it.
either way big changes are needed

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:25 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14711
Gotcha wrote:
Again not listening. The only relevance this season to last is the corresponding fixtures, those are clear. Saints started poorly last year anyway, but don't know if they lost to Hull KR and Wakefield last year, but know they beat us just like this year.


Just seen now they won all three last season, where they have won only one this season. So therefore dropped four points. They finished fourth by two clear points last season, so therefore they currently have a win to make up.

By the way Warrington lost to Cas at home last year, but scraped wins at Catalans and Salford.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:35 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3056
Gotcha wrote:
Just seen now they won all three last season, where they have won only one this season. So therefore dropped four points. They finished fourth by two clear points last season, so therefore they currently have a win to make up.

By the way Warrington lost to Cas at home last year, but scraped wins at Catalans and Salford.


Wonder if we won any games in 2016 that we lost in 2015?
Comparing fixture to fixture just doesn't work, as you've just proven.

BTW, I don't for a minute think Wire won't make the top 4 either but it's got nothing to do with comparing this year and last.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, CM Punk, Fat Boy, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, Iamlegend, Juan Cornetto, LeedsLurch, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Maverick Rhino, nantwichexile, nidger, Rammer, Sal Paradise, Seth, Sir Kevin Sinfield, southyorksdave, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 421 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,7152,25475,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
18-32
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 14:30
CH1-R1
LONDON
0-76
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
24-14
WARRINGTON
  
...Full time
  Sat 4th Mar : 17:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
14-14
WIDNES
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
28-0
YORK  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}