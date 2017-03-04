|
Gotcha wrote:
Yes, not sure what the relevance is to us. We each have different fixtures, and they have better squads. Changes make a difference.
The relevance is that you're all but writing Leeds' chances of reaching the top 4 off, after losing a couple of games in the first month of the season. Games we've regularly lost in the past regardless of what month we played them in and we've gone on to win Grand Finals (no i'm not saying we'll win the GF either before anyone starts)
But you're saying that Wire & Saints, despite having worse records will reach the top 4.
Wire have a better squad on paper than us but they can't buy a win at the moment.
Saints, i'd argue, really haven't got that great a squad and unless things change quickly for them then they could find themselves in the same position that we did last year.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:56 pm
|
|
loiner81 wrote:
The relevance is that you're all but writing Leeds' chances of reaching the top 4 off, after losing a couple of games in the first month of the season. Games we've regularly lost in the past regardless of what month we played them in and we've gone on to win Grand Finals (no i'm not saying we'll win the GF either before anyone starts)
But you're saying that Wire & Saints, despite having worse records will reach the top 4.
Wire have a better squad on paper than us but they can't buy a win at the moment.
Saints, i'd argue, really haven't got that great a squad and unless things change quickly for them then they could find themselves in the same position that we did last year.
We are repeating what we did last year. That is more relevant and more to the point. The other two are not repeating so therefore unknown.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:59 pm
|
|
thebloodbath wrote:
Good. His playing his awful, his captaincy is worse. He's quick to flap his arms around at everyone else but couldn't direct traffic let alone a team.
From Cas game (Moon and Parcell aside) it was gutless, embarrassing, effort. they should all be thoroughly ashamed.
Lilley will never be Alfie Langer, but the ways he's used by McDermott and then omitted, then brought back in.... screams like Paul McShane. Look at how Paul McShane is flourishing now.
McDermott was the answer at one point, he's not anymore. He has to go. He's coming across as arrogant and deluded. He's not the man to stop the hemorrhaging.
I feel sure you meant to exclude Keinhorst from your gutless remark.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:05 pm
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
We are repeating what we did last year. That is more relevant and more to the point. The other two are not repeating so therefore unknown.
Just to make the point more here. Last year the equivalent four fixtures we scored 76 and conceded 80 in. This year the same we have scored 51 and conceded 90.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:06 pm
|
|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I feel sure you meant to exclude Keinhorst from your gutless remark.
Why? More missed tackles than anyone on the pitch. In fact 9 missed tackles would be ridiculed by anyone in any day and age. You had to go some to have that record.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:14 pm
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
We are repeating what we did last year. That is more relevant and more to the point. The other two are not repeating so therefore unknown.
Southstander logic in full effect right here.
Leeds lost their first 3 last year.
Wire have lost their first 3 this year.
So If I was to go looking through your posts from this time last year I'd see you predicting a top 4 finish and there'll be no talk of middle 8s or relegation?
Saints have lost to Leigh and Wakefield in the last 2 weeks, their fans are in meltdown. What makes you think they're going to make the top 4?
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:19 pm
|
|
loiner81 wrote:
Southstander logic in full effect right here.
Leeds lost their first 3 last year.
Wire have lost their first 3 this year.
So If I was to go looking through your posts from this time last year I'd see you predicting a top 4 finish and there'll be no talk of middle 8s or relegation?
Saints have lost to Leigh and Wakefield in the last 2 weeks, their fans are in meltdown. What makes you think they're going to make the top 4?
Again not listening. The only relevance this season to last is the corresponding fixtures, those are clear. Saints started poorly last year anyway, but don't know if they lost to Hull KR and Wakefield last year, but know they beat us just like this year.
|
