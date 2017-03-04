Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: McGuire as captain looks to have been a mistake. I would appoint Carl Ablett as our new captain with JJB and Burrow vice captains.

Dont know what some people have seen in ablett to make him captain, he moans 10 times more than McGuire, and I don't think Burrow or JJB will be on the field enough for more than a 'club captain' role.I agree with others that Ward should be made captain at the end of the season.I don't know why some on here blame McGuire so much, but it has been going on long before he was captain. He didnt play well but was by no means our worst performer and produced the only real moment of creativity in the assist for moons try. Also he was pretty unselfish in sending men away from him for Cas' first try but the rest of the team was too asleep to react.Ive said it before, we could have Wally Lewis in our team but he would never create anything because we have no dummy runners and no attacking shape.