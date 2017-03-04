|
McGuire as captain looks to have been a mistake. I would appoint Carl Ablett as our new captain with JJB and Burrow vice captains.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:20 pm
If Ward could stay fit, he should be captain
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:35 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
If Ward could stay fit, he should be captain
I think it will be Ward within the next 2-3 years.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:47 pm
Ward without doubt should be captain starting next season. Big problem is the the poor lad looks to be one of the players who are Jinxed with injuries . Luck probably plays a big part, look at sinfields long and illustrious career, remarkably free of long term injuries.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:53 pm
4 rounds in and we already have a must win game, if we win then people can put the humiliation of Cas to one side and move on with the season, but if we loose I can see the confidence of the whole team plummeting and we could end up scrapping for 8th place.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:59 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
McGuire as captain looks to have been a mistake. I would appoint Carl Ablett as our new captain with JJB and Burrow vice captains.
Dont know what some people have seen in ablett to make him captain, he moans 10 times more than McGuire, and I don't think Burrow or JJB will be on the field enough for more than a 'club captain' role.
I agree with others that Ward should be made captain at the end of the season.
I don't know why some on here blame McGuire so much, but it has been going on long before he was captain. He didnt play well but was by no means our worst performer and produced the only real moment of creativity in the assist for moons try. Also he was pretty unselfish in sending men away from him for Cas' first try but the rest of the team was too asleep to react.
Ive said it before, we could have Wally Lewis in our team but he would never create anything because we have no dummy runners and no attacking shape.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:46 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
4 rounds in and we already have a must win game, if we win then people can put the humiliation of Cas to one side and move on with the season, but if we loose I can see the confidence of the whole team plummeting and we could end up scrapping for 8th place.
A win against Catalans is the sort of record most on here expected from those first five fixtures, which would be the equivalent of just inside the eights. Some predicted top four, which would not happen based on that sort of record. A loss to Catalans and you are looking at a record no one was expecting.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:50 pm
Gotcha wrote:
A win against Catalans is the sort of record most on here expected from those first five fixtures, which would be the equivalent of just inside the eights. Some predicted top four, which would not happen based on that sort of record. A loss to Catalans and you are looking at a record no one was expecting.
Do you think Wire or Saints are going to make the top 4?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:59 pm
loiner81 wrote:
Do you think Wire or Saints are going to make the top 4?
Yes and No
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:30 pm
loiner81 wrote:
Do you think Wire or Saints are going to make the top 4?
Yes, not sure what the relevance is to us. We each have different fixtures, and they have better squads. Changes make a difference.
Last year we beat Hull KR (Leigh equivalent) away, beat Salford at home, Lost away to Cas & Saints, lost at home to Catalans. We were the worst team in Super League. So we have to do something better this year to change that. A win at home to Catalans would be that tiny step, i.e just in eights sort of form. But nothing better than that yet. Of course the two weeks after Catalans, fixtures were again defeats last year, so would again indicate this years form in comparison.
