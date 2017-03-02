|
Probably not getting anyone but Burrow, Briscoe, Ablett back next week. We will more than likely lose McGuire to contact with the referee.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Lilley Burrow
Singleton Parcell Mullally
Keinhorst Ablett
Sutcliffe
Ormondroyd Delaney Cuthbertson Baldwinson
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:36 pm
|
Why is anyone even remotely looking ahead 8 days
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:42 pm
|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
|
I'd hope we have a temporary coaching team in place by this game, clearly we cannot continue under the current regime.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:46 pm
|
|
Like shifting the deck chairs on the titanic.those players as a group are not good enough and the coaching team have no game plan to compensate.another heavy defeat incoming.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:49 pm
|
ant1
Cheeky half-back
|
McGuire made contact with someone then, can we add it to his tackle count.
Needs to call it a day, he is a faint shadow of the player of the past, and as a captain of the club a complete waste of space.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:00 am
|
|
I'm with Biff. Rearranging 20 or so players who as a group have shown nothing for over a year is not going to fix things. It really is getting to the stage where the only viable options to turn things around are a raft of signings or a new coach.
BTW from what I've seen over the last year or so, the conditioning guys need to go as well.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:54 pm
|
|
Up to the end of 2015 I used to attend most games expecting that we'd win.
Last year I merely hoped we'd win.
This year I go expecting us to lose.
|
