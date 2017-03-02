WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:32 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7443
Probably not getting anyone but Burrow, Briscoe, Ablett back next week. We will more than likely lose McGuire to contact with the referee.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Lilley Burrow
Singleton Parcell Mullally
Keinhorst Ablett
Sutcliffe

Ormondroyd Delaney Cuthbertson Baldwinson

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:36 pm
taxi4stevesmith
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 139
Why is anyone even remotely looking ahead 8 days

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:42 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 345
I'd hope we have a temporary coaching team in place by this game, clearly we cannot continue under the current regime.

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:46 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4808
Location: Hill Valley
Like shifting the deck chairs on the titanic.those players as a group are not good enough and the coaching team have no game plan to compensate.another heavy defeat incoming.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 4 | Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:49 pm
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 883
McGuire made contact with someone then, can we add it to his tackle count.
Needs to call it a day, he is a faint shadow of the player of the past, and as a captain of the club a complete waste of space.

