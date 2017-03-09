WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:13 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 943
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Ok then, those hardy people who bothered to appreciate the efforts of the youngsters !


Daz I have said before that your loyalty does you credit but you need to get into the real world mate, People stay behind and clap when they have seen a good effort, the people drifting out with ten minutes to go tell you what they thought about it.

I could say to you why aren't you a wheeler, there are a few clubs, or why aren't you a golfer, there are even more of them. The people of Huddersfield don't deserve clubs of any sort, they should be ashamed of themselves , that includes you Daz you should be supporting these clubs and showing your appreciation for what they are doing.

On the other hand maybe you should be allowed to make your own choices and not have some one else trying to impose theirs on you, people have a free will to use as they see fit, you can bang the drum for all your worth till hell freezes over, you wont change the minds of a handfull. They will do what they want no matter what you say.

It's playing the right kind of football that will bring fans in, and get them to stay and clap at the end, We need another N Brown, and who knows maybe RS will turn out to be just that if we give him time.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:26 pm
hedgehog
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 26, 2003 9:00 pm
Posts: 459
GIANT DAZ wrote:
He was clapping the Kilner bank when
I was leaving.


You must have left early or very late as he was stood in front of me from final whistle, until all players had gone down tunnel
c}