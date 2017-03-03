|
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 273
|
HuddsRL5 wrote:
I don't think the young lads particularly let anyone down last night. We just lacked any real strike in attack, dropped too much ball and gave away too many penalties. We gifted Hull too many tries and they ran away with it in the end.
I think both Woods and Dickinson played well. Also thought Wakeman stood up last night. Sam Wood seems very vocal which has to be a good thing in a young team.
I agree about injuries I've hardly seen anything in the papers confirming anything. If it wasn't for this forum I'd have no idea what was going on! Im assuming Gaskell had a tight hammy or similar as he was out there for the warm up.
Gaskell had a irregular heartbeat mate and had a fit in training earlier in the week, not good! Could end up not playing again.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:06 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6889
Location: Central Coast
|
GiantJake1988 wrote:
OH yeah 1 Leeds got hammered with more or less a full side out.
Don't let total BS get in the way of a good story. Only all of our run on pack (- Parcell) plus Burrow and Briscoe. So that's just 7 of our starting 13.
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:27 am
|
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 441
|
God awful game to watch. Even if the score had been close our defence is currently shocking and our attack is as boring as always. We are stood still in the defensive line all game.
I can't think of much positives from last night. I'm stuck to think of one. I don't think our effort dipped too much and our fullback caught the ball better.
Hull out played us. Injuries, playing a young side and a dodgy first try aren't good enough excuses for that showing.
Back to the drawing board... hopefully with a brand new game plan that can at least entertain the fans.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:31 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2596
|
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Not really disappointed as I expected that tonight deep down.
We were never going to win the game after the first 5-10 minutes set the tone. Try disallowed. Hull Player in touch and try given. 2 Knock ons from us immediately, Hull score again, game over.
Positives? Not many.... OH yeah 1 Leeds got hammered with more or less a full side out.
A couple more....
Sam Wood always puts his body on the line
Darnell looked good under the high ball and ran in well
Ollie Roberts put a massive shift in a different position to him
Negatives....cant be arsed with them all but
RYAN HINCHLIFFE - Can someone please explain for the salary he will be on what he actually offers the team?? At fault for 2 tries tonight, bad news is he is here for another 2 years after this. Rapira also at fault for 1 maybe 2 with stupid passes.
Would I swap Rapira and Hinchliffe to have Kopczak and Jack Hughes backand still probably have money spare - OF COURSE.
Bad thing is if we have this many injuries now and if we lose CRUCIAL games to Leigh next week - which I expect given all the injuries and Leeds 2 weeks after which will be a 50/50 we are back at the bottom of the league and fair to say we are in a massive battle at the bottom of the table again as we have no hope at all of winning games away at Wigan, Cas and Saints have we????
10 players out injured after 3 games something is not right.
When teams break no matter if its a forward or a back then will out pace us and score... us on the attack we get caught after 10 metres.
Really worrying times now over the next few weeks anymore injuries and we are doomed.
Is this the same Ryan Hinchcliffe who made 37 tackles and ran for 107 metres. By far our highest tackler and by far the highest metre maker in the forwards.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:52 am
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14509Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Some of the stuff i've seen posted on facebook is shocking and ridiculous, people saying they want their money back and won't attend another game this year etc, jeez people get a reality check, we were playing against a very good side who came pretty close to having a near perfect season last year, with all our regular back line and most of our forwards, our captain and vice captain, one of the best wingers in the world, probably our best forward this year and our generally most experienced players missing.
If anyone went to that game expecting us to win or came away angry and mad at what they saw then i'm afraid your expectations are way too high.
Losing Gaskell before kick off also hampered us - we had a full back making his senior debut, a centre with 4 career appearances moved to the wing, a 2nd row with 1 previous appearance moved to the centre, another centre with 10 super league games, and 3 of our bench who had 26 appearances between them.
It was always going to be damage limitation and i thought the last 20 minutes they showed some grit and determination to score twice and keep the scoreline down when it looked like it was gonna be a huge one.
Darnell went well and looked safe, as did Ormsby, be quite happy with these 2 in the future, thought Hinchy did well apart from his brainfart pass, made some good metres for us and we needed his defence in the middle without Bruno.
Mikey Wood impressed me too and seemed to get through a fair bit of tackling.
Not too bothered as it was a game most of us had written off anyway and was a bit of experience for the young lads, onto Leigh now.
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30898
Location: Gods Own County
|
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:25 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 519
Location: West Hull
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
The Hull players boot is the same colour as his jersey. The boot can be seen just above the tacklers waist and almost fully over the touch line.....
Absolutely correct! chalk that one off, the score should have been 42-8, oh hang on Hudds had a try disallowed make that 42-14 (benefit of the doubt given that the 2 would have been scored)
|
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:27 pm
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7231
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Some of the stuff i've seen posted on facebook is shocking and ridiculous, people saying they want their money back and won't attend another game this year etc, jeez people get a reality check, we were playing against a very good side who came pretty close to having a near perfect season last year, with all our regular back line and most of our forwards, our captain and vice captain, one of the best wingers in the world, probably our best forward this year and our generally most experienced players missing.
If anyone went to that game expecting us to win or came away angry and mad at what they saw then i'm afraid your expectations are way too high.
Losing Gaskell before kick off also hampered us - we had a full back making his senior debut, a centre with 4 career appearances moved to the wing, a 2nd row with 1 previous appearance moved to the centre, another centre with 10 super league games, and 3 of our bench who had 26 appearances between them.
It was always going to be damage limitation and i thought the last 20 minutes they showed some grit and determination to score twice and keep the scoreline down when it looked like it was gonna be a huge one.
Darnell went well and looked safe, as did Ormsby, be quite happy with these 2 in the future, thought Hinchy did well apart from his brainfart pass, made some good metres for us and we needed his defence in the middle without Bruno.
Mikey Wood impressed me too and seemed to get through a fair bit of tackling.
Not too bothered as it was a game most of us had written off anyway and was a bit of experience for the young lads, onto Leigh now.
Well said Daz.
ANY other side would have struggled with that level of disruption.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:30 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 939
|
Nobody could field a team like that and expect to have much of a chance, which is what most people expected, That said it was a very disappointing effort from most of the players, The worst thing is that our so called first choice players were not our best players last night and to be honest i don't think Hull really needed to exert themselves. It's no good coming on and saying how many Cas beat Leeds by as some sort of justification, I could just as easily say if we had played Cas they would have put 150 on us. It was not up to standard.
I don't know if RS ever reads this forum ( if he does ) Rick our defensive line speed is the slowest of any team playing S league " whatever team you pick" and it's difficult to find words to express how little idea we have when attacking the try line. You said it would take two seasons and i think you are being optimistic there , but we have to stick in there and find a way to get better, I didn't expect anything except a loss last night but i expected a better showing than that. Early days.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Bullseye, chapylad, colly226, devoniangiant, djhudds, GiantMisterE, goodways sore chops, Hessle Roader, Jo Jumbuck, rounding92, the stella kid and 142 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk
|
c}