HuddsRL5 wrote:

I don't think the young lads particularly let anyone down last night. We just lacked any real strike in attack, dropped too much ball and gave away too many penalties. We gifted Hull too many tries and they ran away with it in the end.



I think both Woods and Dickinson played well. Also thought Wakeman stood up last night. Sam Wood seems very vocal which has to be a good thing in a young team.



I agree about injuries I've hardly seen anything in the papers confirming anything. If it wasn't for this forum I'd have no idea what was going on! Im assuming Gaskell had a tight hammy or similar as he was out there for the warm up.