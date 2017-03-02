Not really disappointed as I expected that tonight deep down.



We were never going to win the game after the first 5-10 minutes set the tone. Try disallowed. Hull Player in touch and try given. 2 Knock ons from us immediately, Hull score again, game over.



Positives? Not many.... OH yeah 1 Leeds got hammered with more or less a full side out.



A couple more....

Sam Wood always puts his body on the line

Darnell looked good under the high ball and ran in well

Ollie Roberts put a massive shift in a different position to him



Negatives....cant be arsed with them all but



RYAN HINCHLIFFE - Can someone please explain for the salary he will be on what he actually offers the team?? At fault for 2 tries tonight, bad news is he is here for another 2 years after this. Rapira also at fault for 1 maybe 2 with stupid passes.



Would I swap Rapira and Hinchliffe to have Kopczak and Jack Hughes backand still probably have money spare - OF COURSE.



Bad thing is if we have this many injuries now and if we lose CRUCIAL games to Leigh next week - which I expect given all the injuries and Leeds 2 weeks after which will be a 50/50 we are back at the bottom of the league and fair to say we are in a massive battle at the bottom of the table again as we have no hope at all of winning games away at Wigan, Cas and Saints have we????



10 players out injured after 3 games something is not right.



When teams break no matter if its a forward or a back then will out pace us and score... us on the attack we get caught after 10 metres.



Really worrying times now over the next few weeks anymore injuries and we are doomed.