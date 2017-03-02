WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:17 pm
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 271
Not really disappointed as I expected that tonight deep down.

We were never going to win the game after the first 5-10 minutes set the tone. Try disallowed. Hull Player in touch and try given. 2 Knock ons from us immediately, Hull score again, game over.

Positives? Not many.... OH yeah 1 Leeds got hammered with more or less a full side out.

A couple more....
Sam Wood always puts his body on the line
Darnell looked good under the high ball and ran in well
Ollie Roberts put a massive shift in a different position to him

Negatives....cant be arsed with them all but

RYAN HINCHLIFFE - Can someone please explain for the salary he will be on what he actually offers the team?? At fault for 2 tries tonight, bad news is he is here for another 2 years after this. Rapira also at fault for 1 maybe 2 with stupid passes.

Would I swap Rapira and Hinchliffe to have Kopczak and Jack Hughes backand still probably have money spare - OF COURSE.

Bad thing is if we have this many injuries now and if we lose CRUCIAL games to Leigh next week - which I expect given all the injuries and Leeds 2 weeks after which will be a 50/50 we are back at the bottom of the league and fair to say we are in a massive battle at the bottom of the table again as we have no hope at all of winning games away at Wigan, Cas and Saints have we????

10 players out injured after 3 games something is not right.

When teams break no matter if its a forward or a back then will out pace us and score... us on the attack we get caught after 10 metres.

Really worrying times now over the next few weeks anymore injuries and we are doomed.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:55 pm
40 year old giant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 276
giantjake jack hughes was never our player he was on loan could get to the game being mid week game . Cas on sky tonight ripped a strong leeds side to shredds the issue i have with the giants is our reccrutment over the passed number of years has been very poor would like to know what a cap is compaired to likes of Cas

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:14 pm
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 885
40 year old giant wrote:
giantjake jack hughes was never our player he was on loan could get to the game being mid week game . Cas on sky tonight ripped a strong leeds side to shredds the issue i have with the giants is our reccrutment over the passed number of years has been very poor would like to know what a cap is compaired to likes of Cas


Your recruitment can't be as bad as the Rhinos. Remember we knew 3 players were retiring in 2015 and made no effort to sign any player of sufficient calibre. Now we have at least 3 players ready for the scrap yard (McGuire, JJB, Delaney) who will try to see the season out and there will be no attempt to recruit players of quality. See you in the middle eights.

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, bellycouldtackle, Cripesginger, Frankiefartown, GiantDee, GiantJake1988, GiantMisterE, Giantscorpio, jools, maurice, mish, sallynook giant, willo109 and 215 guests

c}