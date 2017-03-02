WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Six Halifax born players in the team last 2 weeks

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:25 pm
Fax4Life
Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004
Posts: 5748
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
Seeing yet another DR deal today between Leigh and Whitehaven (how will that work with their DR with Sheffield, what a joke) it made me glad to see Fax play last Sunday without any DR players and in the last 2 weeks no less than 6 of the team were Halifax born and bred!

James Saltonstall
Jacob Fairbank
Adam O'Brien (ok he is not our player)
Elliot Morris
Ed Barber
Luke Ambler

Whilst Super League teams use and abuse lower league teams (what a cheap way to keep a squad of 33) Fax at least try bring through home grown talent so well done Fax give the club some credit I am proud to see so many local lads play for us, not easy when we are not in SL.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:14 pm
Hudd-Shay
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011
Posts: 2225
Location: Shuddersfield
Fax4Life wrote:
Seeing yet another DR deal today between Leigh and Whitehaven (how will that work with their DR with Sheffield, what a joke) it made me glad to see Fax play last Sunday without any DR players and in the last 2 weeks no less than 6 of the team were Halifax born and bred!

James Saltonstall
Jacob Fairbank
Adam O'Brien (ok he is not our player)
Elliot Morris
Ed Barber
Luke Ambler

Whilst Super League teams use and abuse lower league teams (what a cheap way to keep a squad of 33) Fax at least try bring through home grown talent so well done Fax give the club some credit I am proud to see so many local lads play for us, not easy when we are not in SL.

Very well said! :CLAP:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:19 pm
swifty62
Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009
Posts: 4662
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
always good to see.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:21 am
neilgreenwood
Joined: Fri Dec 04, 2009
Posts: 813
Not sure if you are right about Morris. You forgot grixy
fax untill i die

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:28 am
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2191
neilgreenwood wrote:
Not sure if you are right about Morris. You forgot grixy

Morris from Huddersfield.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:43 pm
Fax4Life
Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004
Posts: 5748
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
neilgreenwood wrote:
Not sure if you are right about Morris. You forgot grixy

Sorry it should have been Simon Grix not Elliott Morris but still 6 Halifax born players in the team.

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:34 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005
Posts: 7375
Its nice but there's no room for sentiment in sport. I do not care where anyone is from who pulls on the blue and white as long as they give it 100%.

c}