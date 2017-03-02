Seeing yet another DR deal today between Leigh and Whitehaven (how will that work with their DR with Sheffield, what a joke) it made me glad to see Fax play last Sunday without any DR players and in the last 2 weeks no less than 6 of the team were Halifax born and bred!



James Saltonstall

Jacob Fairbank

Adam O'Brien (ok he is not our player)

Elliot Morris

Ed Barber

Luke Ambler



Whilst Super League teams use and abuse lower league teams (what a cheap way to keep a squad of 33) Fax at least try bring through home grown talent so well done Fax give the club some credit I am proud to see so many local lads play for us, not easy when we are not in SL.