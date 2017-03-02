|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1016
|
You haven't won a trophy, You haven't won a trophy, You haven't won a trophy
since 1985
since 1985, since 1985
you haven't won a trophy, you haven't won a trophy, you haven't won a trophy since 1985
(to the tune of Everton 1995 song)
Just a reminder for all the Cas fans coming on here to troll us later
And a ne song for the next time we play cad and inevitable get sashed again
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19682
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
cas are quality. but there comes a time when you have to start and reach finals. that's the next big step for them
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:30 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 27, 2014 6:53 pm
Posts: 43
|
They beat Wigan by 30 odd in 1994 at headingley to win the regal trophy I think
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:36 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1016
|
Chestnutrhino wrote:
They beat Wigan by 30 odd in 1994 at headingley to win the regal trophy I think
I mean a real trophy. If schoey's Yorkshire cup medals don't count then the regal trophy certainly doesn't.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:40 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26183
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:46 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1016
|
Bullseye wrote:
Great thread.
Cheers pal.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:51 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7728
Location: SWMC Coach
|
I'll count this as a troll thread.
Jesus, I've not seen a Leeds team run up the white flag that fast since last year.
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Ady the rhino, andrew1211, Anita Madigan, ant1, apollosghost, Bad Leg Strikes, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, bellycouldtackle, Biff Tannen, Billy tiger, Brid B&W, Broad Ings Warrior, Charlie Sheen, CHEADLE LEYTHER, cheekydiddles, Cherry_Warrior, chunkyhugo, Clearwing, craigizzard, Damo-Leeds, eastardsley, ennjay, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Father Ted, Felis Silvestris, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, FlyingRhinos, FoxyRhino, Frosties., gary numan, GeoffRoebuck, GUBRATS, HAILESY, hull2524, Itchy Arsenal, Jabebby, Jamie101, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, krisleeds, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, lionarmour87, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mark Laurie, markyp3172, Maverick Rhino, mosher, Nothus, NtW, Paul_Lyon, Pickering Red, pie.warrior, Piratezeek, proper-shaped-balls, REDRUM, RHINO-MARK, rhinos_bish, ridlerbull, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, Saint_Claire, salfordfan, Seth, shane A, Sherbert Dip, Singing Warrior, Smew, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, steadygetyerboots-on, StoneColdJaneAusten, StuMain, taxi4stevesmith, theblondebomber, thepimp007, ThePrinter, time will tell, tomlufc, trevskijones, Trojan Horse, Tron, Uppo58, wakeyrule, Walter Neff, Wardy67, westjba, WF Rhino, willo109, Wire Weaver, yorkieboy52 and 1371 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}