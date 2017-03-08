invmatt wrote: Doubt he'd go back to Leeds, he has been left to build a team and probably has more of a say in the daily running at Cas than he would have at Leeds. He is also on the verge of bringing silverware to the club if everything keeps going to plan (which on current form you'd say it is).



Can't see him leaving for years, if at all unless something goes wrong.

Really ?He would be a unique breed in the modern world.Remember, he left Fev for Cas, so there must be some draw from the bright lights and whether Cas are on the brink of silverware or not, if he really wants to test his mettle, surely, Leeds, Wigan, Saints or Warrington would be the clubs with most to offer or, maybe a gig down under ?It depends on the bloke really but, in sport, the best players and coaches, usually find their way to the biggest clubs.