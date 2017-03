bren2k wrote: That did occur to me - it's a RL phenomenon, that someone who is great for your club instantly becomes crap when they announce they're joining a rival. And with Leeds in the doldrums again and Hetherington publicly giving Uncle Bri 4 games to sort it out - you would imagine that Powell would be on his hit list as a replacement.

Doubt he'd go back to Leeds, he has been left to build a team and probably has more of a say in the daily running at Cas than he would have at Leeds. He is also on the verge of bringing silverware to the club if everything keeps going to plan (which on current form you'd say it is).Can't see him leaving for years, if at all unless something goes wrong.