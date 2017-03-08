That did occur to me - it's a RL phenomenon, that someone who is great for your club instantly becomes crap when they announce they're joining a rival. And with Leeds in the doldrums again and Hetherington publicly giving Uncle Bri 4 games to sort it out - you would imagine that Powell would be on his hit list as a replacement.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, bren2k, Deeencee, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, RedWhiteBlueGent, rlfan, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 182 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}