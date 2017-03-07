|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Vasty does not rate Cas , those of us who were predicting that Cas would finish in top two were ridiculed. Those of us who said MCShane is quality were verbally abused . Cas will hammer many sides this season , will be interesting to see how Wigan set their stall out against them as I think Wane is possibly the only coach who has the Rugby brains to work out a game plan and gave the players at his disposal who understand a game plan .
Why bring name into it - you want to cheer your beloved Cas on knock yourself out - personally I'm not that interested in them I like watching Trinity - you should try it.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:58 pm
Bigboff wrote:
Vastman's intense hatred of cas, does I feel cloud his judgement. ...I'm sure he will be along soon to spout the usual drivel of "player for player theres not much difference between cas and wakey and it's only DP's coaching skills.
While Powell's influence is not to be ignored, to ignore that cas have half a dozen players that would walk into a top four side shouldn't be ignored either
I don't have an intense hatred of Cas, you on the other hand.
You flatter yourself and your club, other than derby days I don't give a fig - clearly you do, bit of a chip on the shoulder imho.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:02 pm
bren2k wrote:
This is the first time I've seen a fan discredit their coach and suggest that all the good things his team does is down to the players, and not coaching; bizarre!
It's clearly to anyone with half a RL brain that Powell has a particular skill of creating a team that is significantly more than the sum of its parts. Some of the players that are being lauded at Cas under his regime, were bit part players in much lower performing teams - and surely he has to take some credit for that?
Either way - he's created a Cas team that plays some of the most entertaining and skillful RL I've seen in SL in a long time; Leeds were indeed gash the other night, but Cas would have beaten anyone with that display. Lovely stuff - if somewhat galling.
If you read my earlier post I said Powell takes some credit,so get your facts right and try reading earlier post before jumping to conclusions half brain. .
Half a dozen players in the cas team would be performing to their standard for any coach in super league if they had been working with them as long as Powell has...That was my point.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:07 pm
vastman wrote:
I don't have an intense hatred of Cas, you on the other hand.
What?
I hate my team? What you talking about?
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:14 pm
Bigboff wrote:
If you read my earlier post I said Powell takes some credit,so get your facts right and try reading earlier post before jumping to conclusions half brain. .
Half a dozen players in the cas team would be performing to their standard for any coach in super league if they had been working with them as long as Powell has...That was my point.
The point is that those players weren't at "top" SL clubs and have improved substantially over time.
Solomona would be a good example (even though he's gone to the "dark side".
He was a decent winger when Cas signed him from London and became (or at least appeared) a world class winger while at Cas, so much so that Sale broke plenty of rules to "sign" him.
However, it is apparent that Powells coaching and the skills of the other players, can create enough space on the left flank to make good players look like world beaters, just as Eden is doing now.
Nobody is saying that you dont have some very good players, you clearly do but, without decent coaching, very good players can look "ordinary".
You shouldn't under estimate the value of Powell.
He is clearly the difference between the yo-yo club that Castleford were before he arrived and the club that you currently are.
It's not even a maybe.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:30 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
The point is that those players weren't at "top" SL clubs and have improved substantially over time.
Solomona would be a good example (even though he's gone to the "dark side".
He was a decent winger when Cas signed him from London and became (or at least appeared) a world class winger while at Cas, so much so that Sale broke plenty of rules to "sign" him.
However, it is apparent that Powells coaching and the skills of the other players, can create enough space on the left flank to make good players look like world beaters, just as Eden is doing now.
Nobody is saying that you dont have some very good players, you clearly do but, without decent coaching, very good players can look "ordinary".
You shouldn't under estimate the value of Powell.
He is clearly the difference between the yo-yo club that Castleford were before he arrived and the club that you currently are.
It's not even a maybe.
How do you think these players would be performing under Chester if he had the time Powell has had with them?...Not much in difference in my opinion
Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:02 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
The point is that those players weren't at "top" SL clubs and have improved substantially over time.
Solomona would be a good example (even though he's gone to the "dark side".
He was a decent winger when Cas signed him from London and became (or at least appeared) a world class winger while at Cas,
I agree totally with this...This is why I never mentioned the likes of Minikin, Mckeeken etc in my original post,Powell,Orr and Sheridan have worked wonders with them but my main point which can't seem to be grasped by some on here is that half a dozen players didn't need the magic dust of Powell sprinkled on them and would be performing as good as they are for any team as they are for cas
Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:40 pm
Bigboff wrote:
I agree totally with this...This is why I never mentioned the likes of Minikin, Mckeeken etc in my original post,Powell,Orr and Sheridan have worked wonders with them but my main point which can't seem to be grasped by some on here is that half a dozen players didn't need the magic dust of Powell sprinkled on them and would be performing as good as they are for any team as they are for cas
Not if they were at Leeds, which prove the point really and McDermott was a treble winning coach.
So, maybe, we should throw Hardaker into the Powell "magic dust" category as well.
