Bigboff wrote: If you read my earlier post I said Powell takes some credit,so get your facts right and try reading earlier post before jumping to conclusions half brain. .



Half a dozen players in the cas team would be performing to their standard for any coach in super league if they had been working with them as long as Powell has...That was my point.

The point is that those players weren't at "top" SL clubs and have improved substantially over time.Solomona would be a good example (even though he's gone to the "dark side".He was a decent winger when Cas signed him from London and became (or at least appeared) a world class winger while at Cas, so much so that Sale broke plenty of rules to "sign" him.However, it is apparent that Powells coaching and the skills of the other players, can create enough space on the left flank to make good players look like world beaters, just as Eden is doing now.Nobody is saying that you dont have some very good players, you clearly do but, without decent coaching, very good players can look "ordinary".You shouldn't under estimate the value of Powell.He is clearly the difference between the yo-yo club that Castleford were before he arrived and the club that you currently are.It's not even a maybe.