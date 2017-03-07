bellycouldtackle wrote:

Vasty does not rate Cas , those of us who were predicting that Cas would finish in top two were ridiculed. Those of us who said MCShane is quality were verbally abused . Cas will hammer many sides this season , will be interesting to see how Wigan set their stall out against them as I think Wane is possibly the only coach who has the Rugby brains to work out a game plan and gave the players at his disposal who understand a game plan .