wrencat1873 wrote: Disagree with you there.

I think that the coaching of DP is absolutely the reason that you are doing so well.

He, along with your other coaching staff are bringing the best out of the players that you have.

Hardaker, who wanted away from Leeds and was in very poor form has clearly found his mojo again.

I would put that down to the people around him and not down to the player himself.

Of course, the player needs to want to improve and I believe that Powell is very, very good at challenging his players to do certain things.

Springer was an average forward down at London but, he is quickly becoming a very good prop forward and then you have a whole raft of "homegrown" players.

Were they top players when they arrived or, have they been moulded and shaped into what Powell wants them to be.



So, yes, you have some decent players but, maybe they wouldn't walk into another top 4 side.



I think that you need to keep hold of your coach.



After last night, it may not be too long before Leeds or England come knocking.

Being able to see a good player before anyone else is not a coaching skill.I always liked the look of my mcshane at leeds,Springer at Catalan and I've never coache'd in my life,he's young and progressing every year just like he would under any decent coach.You mention Powell is responsible for sprinkling dust on every player?Roberts-Was an NRL player who had played a he'll of a lot of matches.Millington-Been playing like that since the first day he came.Moors-Same as miloShenton-was already a proven player before Powell came alongHardaker-Had a bad spell last year but any club would be mad to pass this player byRoberts,Millington, Moors,Shenton,Hardaker, would on what I've seen of SL this year would walk straight in a top 4 club and Powell would not be responsible from his magic touch ...Although as an example in Hardaker and his inability to pass a ball at Leeds has been rectified by the coaching staff,like the majority of half decent coaches would employ.So let's cut the crap that The God like Powell is responsible for all eh?