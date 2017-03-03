WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - massacre darn the lane

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:41 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7586
Bigboff wrote:
Vastman's intense hatred of cas, does I feel cloud his judgement. ...I'm sure he will be along soon to spout the usual drivel of "player for player theres not much difference between cas and wakey and it's only DP's coaching skills.
While Powell's influence is not to be ignored, to ignore that cas have half a dozen players that would walk into a top four side shouldn't be ignored either


Disagree with you there.
I think that the coaching of DP is absolutely the reason that you are doing so well.
He, along with your other coaching staff are bringing the best out of the players that you have.
Hardaker, who wanted away from Leeds and was in very poor form has clearly found his mojo again.
I would put that down to the people around him and not down to the player himself.
Of course, the player needs to want to improve and I believe that Powell is very, very good at challenging his players to do certain things.
Springer was an average forward down at London but, he is quickly becoming a very good prop forward and then you have a whole raft of "homegrown" players.
Were they top players when they arrived or, have they been moulded and shaped into what Powell wants them to be.

So, yes, you have some decent players but, maybe they wouldn't walk into another top 4 side.

I think that you need to keep hold of your coach.

After last night, it may not be too long before Leeds or England come knocking.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:17 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1988
Why would Powell want to go back to Leeds wrencat?
Been there and got shat on.
Powell has Hardaker making the extra man at every possible opportunity, it's good old fashioned RL.
As much as Cas are not my favourite team, I'd take them being successful over Leeds any day of the week.
Long may the mediocrity of the Rhinos continue.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:56 pm
djcool
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2271
Location: Halifax
Sad news about Steve Gill, I'm sure I talk for all wakey fans in wishing him a speedy recovery.
http://twitter.com/djcool62

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:14 pm
try scorer
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Oct 26, 2012 7:27 pm
Posts: 696
Get real chissit we could field our entire squad and much as enjoy the demise of the rhinos, on last nights display cas would have murdered us

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:34 am
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6576
Location: Out of the loop
try scorer wrote:
Get real chissit we could field our entire squad and much as enjoy the demise of the rhinos, on last nights display cas would have murdered us

Not sure why you've brought me into this squire, unless your confusing us with someone who actually gives a toss about anything Cas or Leeds.
I would have thought that anyone as an experienced coach as you would have realised you can only pick 17 players' for any one game, which means every other player in the squad is surplus to requirements for that game, a mere oversight on your part I'm sure :D
Btw there's 2 T's in chissitt.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:44 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1203
Yes wishing Steve Gill a speedy recovery.

Being the victim of an assault is an awful thing to go through. Not just the physical side of things but mental side too.

I was the victim of an assault in 1998 and had my jaw broke in 3 places.

Still see the person that did it and every time I do see him makes my blood boil.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:39 am
Bigboff
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 105
wrencat1873 wrote:
Disagree with you there.
I think that the coaching of DP is absolutely the reason that you are doing so well.
He, along with your other coaching staff are bringing the best out of the players that you have.
Hardaker, who wanted away from Leeds and was in very poor form has clearly found his mojo again.
I would put that down to the people around him and not down to the player himself.
Of course, the player needs to want to improve and I believe that Powell is very, very good at challenging his players to do certain things.
Springer was an average forward down at London but, he is quickly becoming a very good prop forward and then you have a whole raft of "homegrown" players.
Were they top players when they arrived or, have they been moulded and shaped into what Powell wants them to be.

So, yes, you have some decent players but, maybe they wouldn't walk into another top 4 side.

I think that you need to keep hold of your coach.

After last night, it may not be too long before Leeds or England come knocking.


Being able to see a good player before anyone else is not a coaching skill.
I always liked the look of my mcshane at leeds,Springer at Catalan and I've never coache'd in my life,he's young and progressing every year just like he would under any decent coach.
You mention Powell is responsible for sprinkling dust on every player?
Roberts-Was an NRL player who had played a he'll of a lot of matches.
Millington-Been playing like that since the first day he came.
Moors-Same as milo
Shenton-was already a proven player before Powell came along
Hardaker-Had a bad spell last year but any club would be mad to pass this player by

Roberts,Millington, Moors,Shenton,Hardaker, would on what I've seen of SL this year would walk straight in a top 4 club and Powell would not be responsible from his magic touch ...Although as an example in Hardaker and his inability to pass a ball at Leeds has been rectified by the coaching staff,like the majority of half decent coaches would employ.
So let's cut the crap that The God like Powell is responsible for all eh?

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:42 am
Trinity1315
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 486
Bigboff wrote:
Being able to see a good player before anyone else is not a coaching skill.
I always liked the look of my mcshane at leeds,Springer at Catalan and I've never coache'd in my life,he's young and progressing every year just like he would under any decent coach.
You mention Powell is responsible for sprinkling dust on every player?
Roberts-Was an NRL player who had played a he'll of a lot of matches.
Millington-Been playing like that since the first day he came.
Moors-Same as milo
Shenton-was already a proven player before Powell came along
Hardaker-Had a bad spell last year but any club would be mad to pass this player by

Roberts,Millington, Moors,Shenton,Hardaker, would on what I've seen of SL this year would walk straight in a top 4 club and Powell would not be responsible from his magic touch ...Although as an example in Hardaker and his inability to pass a ball at Leeds has been rectified by the coaching staff,like the majority of half decent coaches would employ.
So let's cut the crap that The God like Powell is responsible for all eh?


I agree with the players you name (although Shenton is one of those players that stands out in a good teambut when the going gets tough his head is the first to drop) but DP has certainly brought the best out of the remainder of your squad. The players want to play for him and he encourages good rugby.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:09 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7586
Bigboff wrote:
Being able to see a good player before anyone else is not a coaching skill.
I always liked the look of my mcshane at leeds,Springer at Catalan and I've never coache'd in my life,he's young and progressing every year just like he would under any decent coach.
You mention Powell is responsible for sprinkling dust on every player?
Roberts-Was an NRL player who had played a he'll of a lot of matches.
Millington-Been playing like that since the first day he came.
Moors-Same as milo
Shenton-was already a proven player before Powell came along
Hardaker-Had a bad spell last year but any club would be mad to pass this player by

Roberts,Millington, Moors,Shenton,Hardaker, would on what I've seen of SL this year would walk straight in a top 4 club and Powell would not be responsible from his magic touch ...Although as an example in Hardaker and his inability to pass a ball at Leeds has been rectified by the coaching staff,like the majority of half decent coaches would employ.
So let's cut the crap that The God like Powell is responsible for all eh?


The question is would those players be as well thought of and performing at the same level if they were at Widnes or Salford and if the answer is no, then you have to credit the coach.
Coaching at the top level is as much to do with man management as improving skills and creating the environment where all of the group can perform as close to the top iof their personal ability is key.
Add to that a decent game plan and som good attacking and defensive structures and "bingo", you have a top team.

Of course all players have ability.
Some work hard to improve and others seem to be born with something extra but, its all about performing within the team.
You will remember how poor Cas were before Powell came along and many of your squad were playing under that regime.
Why/how did they suddenly improve ?

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:25 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12727
Location: Ossett
Bigboff wrote:
Being able to see a good player before anyone else is not a coaching skill.
I always liked the look of my mcshane at leeds,Springer at Catalan and I've never coache'd in my life,he's young and progressing every year just like he would under any decent coach.
You mention Powell is responsible for sprinkling dust on every player?
Roberts-Was an NRL player who had played a he'll of a lot of matches.
Millington-Been playing like that since the first day he came.
Moors-Same as milo
Shenton-was already a proven player before Powell came along
Hardaker-Had a bad spell last year but any club would be mad to pass this player by

Roberts,Millington, Moors,Shenton,Hardaker, would on what I've seen of SL this year would walk straight in a top 4 club and Powell would not be responsible from his magic touch ...Although as an example in Hardaker and his inability to pass a ball at Leeds has been rectified by the coaching staff,like the majority of half decent coaches would employ.
So let's cut the crap that The God like Powell is responsible for all eh?


This is the first time I've seen a fan discredit their coach and suggest that all the good things his team does is down to the players, and not coaching; bizarre!

It's clearly to anyone with half a RL brain that Powell has a particular skill of creating a team that is significantly more than the sum of its parts. Some of the players that are being lauded at Cas under his regime, were bit part players in much lower performing teams - and surely he has to take some credit for that?

Either way - he's created a Cas team that plays some of the most entertaining and skillful RL I've seen in SL in a long time; Leeds were indeed gash the other night, but Cas would have beaten anyone with that display. Lovely stuff - if somewhat galling.
