Bigboff wrote: Vastman's intense hatred of cas, does I feel cloud his judgement. ...I'm sure he will be along soon to spout the usual drivel of "player for player theres not much difference between cas and wakey and it's only DP's coaching skills.

While Powell's influence is not to be ignored, to ignore that cas have half a dozen players that would walk into a top four side shouldn't be ignored either

Disagree with you there.I think that the coaching of DP is absolutely the reason that you are doing so well.He, along with your other coaching staff are bringing the best out of the players that you have.Hardaker, who wanted away from Leeds and was in very poor form has clearly found his mojo again.I would put that down to the people around him and not down to the player himself.Of course, the player needs to want to improve and I believe that Powell is very, very good at challenging his players to do certain things.Springer was an average forward down at London but, he is quickly becoming a very good prop forward and then you have a whole raft of "homegrown" players.Were they top players when they arrived or, have they been moulded and shaped into what Powell wants them to be.So, yes, you have some decent players but, maybe they wouldn't walk into another top 4 side.I think that you need to keep hold of your coach.After last night, it may not be too long before Leeds or England come knocking.