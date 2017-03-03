WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - massacre darn the lane

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:41 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7553
Bigboff wrote:
Vastman's intense hatred of cas, does I feel cloud his judgement. ...I'm sure he will be along soon to spout the usual drivel of "player for player theres not much difference between cas and wakey and it's only DP's coaching skills.
While Powell's influence is not to be ignored, to ignore that cas have half a dozen players that would walk into a top four side shouldn't be ignored either


Disagree with you there.
I think that the coaching of DP is absolutely the reason that you are doing so well.
He, along with your other coaching staff are bringing the best out of the players that you have.
Hardaker, who wanted away from Leeds and was in very poor form has clearly found his mojo again.
I would put that down to the people around him and not down to the player himself.
Of course, the player needs to want to improve and I believe that Powell is very, very good at challenging his players to do certain things.
Springer was an average forward down at London but, he is quickly becoming a very good prop forward and then you have a whole raft of "homegrown" players.
Were they top players when they arrived or, have they been moulded and shaped into what Powell wants them to be.

So, yes, you have some decent players but, maybe they wouldn't walk into another top 4 side.

I think that you need to keep hold of your coach.

After last night, it may not be too long before Leeds or England come knocking.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:17 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1985
Why would Powell want to go back to Leeds wrencat?
Been there and got shat on.
Powell has Hardaker making the extra man at every possible opportunity, it's good old fashioned RL.
As much as Cas are not my favourite team, I'd take them being successful over Leeds any day of the week.
Long may the mediocrity of the Rhinos continue.
