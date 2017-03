Egg Banjo wrote:

I'm not sure when Wigan will play Cas , but if Wigan are on their way to having enough points to make the top 8 by the first time they meet, I reckon Wane will pull out all of his first squad and throw a bunch of young lads onto the pitch against Cas. Ready made excuse for if they get thrashed, and if the young lads give a good account of themselves then Wane can act as smug as usual