WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - massacre darn the lane

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity massacre darn the lane

 
Post a reply

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:53 pm
Bigboff Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 104
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Vasty does not rate Cas , those of us who were predicting that Cas would finish in top two were ridiculed. Those of us who said MCShane is quality were verbally abused . Cas will hammer many sides this season , will be interesting to see how Wigan set their stall out against them as I think Wane is possibly the only coach who has the Rugby brains to work out a game plan and gave the players at his disposal who understand a game plan .


Vastman's intense hatred of cas, does I feel cloud his judgement. ...I'm sure he will be along soon to spout the usual drivel of "player for player theres not much difference between cas and wakey and it's only DP's coaching skills.
While Powell's influence is not to be ignored, to ignore that cas have half a dozen players that would walk into a top four side shouldn't be ignored either

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:05 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12721
Location: Ossett
Cas were on fire tonight - no doubt; Leeds were gash, but I think Cas would have smashed most sides tonight.

I don't much like it - but they are playing probably the best brand of rugby in SL right now; free-wheeling and inventive in attack, and tough and uncompromising in defence. It's lovely to watch.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:06 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4447
Location: Outside your remit
Bigboff wrote:
Vastman's intense hatred of cas, does I feel cloud his judgement. ...I'm sure he will be along soon to spout the usual drivel of "player for player theres not much difference between cas and wakey and it's only DP's coaching skills.
While Powell's influence is not to be ignored, to ignore that cas have half a dozen players that would walk into a top four side shouldn't be ignored either


I think Cas are a top 4 side now - not getting carried away but they look to have all the ingredients right. Hard running and offloading pack - Gale in the halves and a backline with Eden, Hardaker, Webster et al.

What they lack is depth but if they can stay relatively injury free they could go great guns this year
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:37 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1194
They are an exceptional side to watch thats for sure, hardly a surprise that they sold the ground out tonight. Whether they are ready to win trophies i'm not sure but they won't die wondering.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:39 pm
KevW60349 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 221
BOJ04 wrote:
if we don't lose by more than 18 we will still have a better for and against than leeds and hudds

Trouble is both Hudd's and Leeds already have more points in the bag than we have , but it is nice to see defensive wise we seem to have improved a lot in our first two games this season. After our game against Saints this friday night we will have a good idea if it is a continuous improvement. During the season as the games are played points difference for and against are nearly always a marker of where you are likely to finish at the end of the season. get the defence right and then a few wins under the belt will make a big difference to where we finish up, i.e. either top 8 or in the dreaded play offs. 8)

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:02 am
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1274
I didn't see that coming. Cas have been impressive but Rhino's results haven't been too bad. Bookies were giving Rhino's +8 and they're not usually far out. They were tonight though.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:18 am
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 8
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Vasty does not rate Cas , those of us who were predicting that Cas would finish in top two were ridiculed. Those of us who said MCShane is quality were verbally abused . Cas will hammer many sides this season , will be interesting to see how Wigan set their stall out against them as I think Wane is possibly the only coach who has the Rugby brains to work out a game plan and gave the players at his disposal who understand a game plan .


I'm not sure when Wigan will play Cas, but if Wigan are on their way to having enough points to make the top 8 by the first time they meet, I reckon Wane will pull out all of his first squad and throw a bunch of young lads onto the pitch against Cas. Ready made excuse for if they get thrashed, and if the young lads give a good account of themselves then Wane can act as smug as usual
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: normycat and 86 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,528,30883775,8074,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNE
TV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTS
TV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  














c}