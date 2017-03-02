BOJ04 wrote: if we don't lose by more than 18 we will still have a better for and against than leeds and hudds

Trouble is both Hudd's and Leeds already have more points in the bag than we have , but it is nice to see defensive wise we seem to have improved a lot in our first two games this season. After our game against Saints this friday night we will have a good idea if it is a continuous improvement. During the season as the games are played points difference for and against are nearly always a marker of where you are likely to finish at the end of the season. get the defence right and then a few wins under the belt will make a big difference to where we finish up, i.e. either top 8 or in the dreaded play offs.