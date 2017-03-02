bellycouldtackle wrote: Vasty does not rate Cas , those of us who were predicting that Cas would finish in top two were ridiculed. Those of us who said MCShane is quality were verbally abused . Cas will hammer many sides this season , will be interesting to see how Wigan set their stall out against them as I think Wane is possibly the only coach who has the Rugby brains to work out a game plan and gave the players at his disposal who understand a game plan .

Vastman's intense hatred of cas, does I feel cloud his judgement. ...I'm sure he will be along soon to spout the usual drivel of "player for player theres not much difference between cas and wakey and it's only DP's coaching skills.While Powell's influence is not to be ignored, to ignore that cas have half a dozen players that would walk into a top four side shouldn't be ignored either