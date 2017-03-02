it pains me to say this as a life long wakefield fan, it really does.but how good are Cas tonight.30-0 at half time with no signs of slowing down. i realise leeds arnt at their best but in all honesty, tonight, i really dont think it would have changed the half time result.do we think leeds will put up any resistance at all or more of the same?and a shout out to eddie for not letting us forget that leeds have players missing! just like every team does every single week