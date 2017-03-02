WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - massacre darn the lane

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:09 pm
lincwtw

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 55
it pains me to say this as a life long wakefield fan, it really does.
but how good are Cas tonight.

30-0 at half time with no signs of slowing down. i realise leeds arnt at their best but in all honesty, tonight, i really dont think it would have changed the half time result.

do we think leeds will put up any resistance at all or more of the same?
and a shout out to eddie for not letting us forget that leeds have players missing! just like every team does every single week :lol:

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:11 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2414
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Was just going to post the same about Leeds injuries and absences.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: massacre darn the lane

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:11 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5771
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
And Hull showing just how poop Shudds are.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, Bigboff, BOJ04, cocker, dboy, djcool, eastardsley, Felis Silvestris, JINJER, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, lincwtw, normycat, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Smew, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 258 guests

c}