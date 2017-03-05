Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm Posts: 5795 Location: philadelphia PA
I think if Powell wins the GF with Cas and I don't think that is beyond the imagination he will be able to name is own salary .Remember this is not just a one off ,he did the spade work for Tony Smith at Leeds and he did a great job at Featherstone .He is already hot property
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS. JAMIE PEACOCK
