Like watching Saints fifteen years ago. Beautiful attacking rugby. Today's Saints couldn't score Cas's tries if they were playing unopposed.
McManus should break the bank to sign Darryl Powell. His ability to develop other club's rejects, recruit unknowns, and mold the lot into a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts, is unsurpassed.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:14 pm
I would imagine he will stay in Yorkshire and end up at Leeds.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:39 pm
What would Powell see in us as a Club that would even make him get in the car? Until we sort out the malaise and old boys club mentality we can forget decent coaches, players, anything. Powell's next stop will be Leeds, not us.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:04 pm
He will stay at Cas. Why would he go back to coach Leeds again, after being forced into an 'upstairs job' to facilitate Smith?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:04 am
They are in another league at the moment, some real good players, down to good signings and good coaching, don't think KC and the players the club seem to go for can compete with this which is sad with Saints being such a top club for many years.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:07 am
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:28 pm
Do we employ scouts? They go for the likes of McMeeken, McShane and Solomona; we go for the likes of Peyroux, Lee and Owens. This club is lacking in so many areas.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:17 pm
McShane
We could have taken punts on Solomona and McMeeken, they won't have been on much when signing for Cas. However, if we did, it'd get the inevitable "why are we not signing stars?" comments that we've gotten with Lee. Plus, they probably wouldn't have progressed as they have done at Cas if they'd have signed for ourselves.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:39 pm
You can add springer, moors sene-lafao, and minikin to those.
When DP recently signed his new extended contract it contained a clause that allows him to get on with the job without interference from above. Would get a clause like that at Saints or Leeds?
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:04 pm
McShane over Tommy Lee every day of the week without fail.
