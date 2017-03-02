WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:52 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5179
Location: London
Like watching Saints fifteen years ago. Beautiful attacking rugby. Today's Saints couldn't score Cas's tries if they were playing unopposed.

McManus should break the bank to sign Darryl Powell. His ability to develop other club's rejects, recruit unknowns, and mold the lot into a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts, is unsurpassed.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Re: Cas

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:14 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5461
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Roy Haggerty wrote:
Like watching Saints fifteen years ago. Beautiful attacking rugby. Today's Saints couldn't score Cas's tries if they were playing unopposed.

McManus should break the bank to sign Darryl Powell. His ability to develop other club's rejects, recruit unknowns, and mold the lot into a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts, is unsurpassed.


I would imagine he will stay in Yorkshire and end up at Leeds.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Cas

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:39 pm
Allez User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 23, 2005 11:02 pm
Posts: 717
Roy Haggerty wrote:
Like watching Saints fifteen years ago. Beautiful attacking rugby. Today's Saints couldn't score Cas's tries if they were playing unopposed.

McManus should break the bank to sign Darryl Powell. His ability to develop other club's rejects, recruit unknowns, and mold the lot into a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts, is unsurpassed.


What would Powell see in us as a Club that would even make him get in the car? Until we sort out the malaise and old boys club mentality we can forget decent coaches, players, anything. Powell's next stop will be Leeds, not us.

Re: Cas

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:04 pm
Duke Eddington User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 31, 2005 11:45 pm
Posts: 1469
Location: On top of the world
He will stay at Cas. Why would he go back to coach Leeds again, after being forced into an 'upstairs job' to facilitate Smith?

Re: Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:04 am
jaybs User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 03, 2002 5:47 pm
Posts: 4341
Location: North West
They are in another league at the moment, some real good players, down to good signings and good coaching, don't think KC and the players the club seem to go for can compete with this which is sad with Saints being such a top club for many years.

Re: Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:07 am
theblondebomber User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Oct 09, 2012 3:19 pm
Posts: 784
Location: St Helens
That was RL at its best.
COYS

Re: Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:28 pm
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 11:16 am
Posts: 318
Do we employ scouts? They go for the likes of McMeeken, McShane and Solomona; we go for the likes of Peyroux, Lee and Owens. This club is lacking in so many areas.

Re: Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:17 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 587
Hawkandro wrote:
Do we employ scouts? They go for the likes of McMeeken, McShane and Solomona; we go for the likes of Peyroux, Lee and Owens. This club is lacking in so many areas.


McShane :lol:

We could have taken punts on Solomona and McMeeken, they won't have been on much when signing for Cas. However, if we did, it'd get the inevitable "why are we not signing stars?" comments that we've gotten with Lee. Plus, they probably wouldn't have progressed as they have done at Cas if they'd have signed for ourselves.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!

Re: Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:39 pm
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1278
Hawkandro wrote:
Do we employ scouts? They go for the likes of McMeeken, McShane and Solomona; we go for the likes of Peyroux, Lee and Owens. This club is lacking in so many areas.


You can add springer, moors sene-lafao, and minikin to those.

When DP recently signed his new extended contract it contained a clause that allows him to get on with the job without interference from above. Would get a clause like that at Saints or Leeds?

Re: Cas

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:04 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3128
SecondRowSaint wrote:
McShane :lol:

We could have taken punts on Solomona and McMeeken, they won't have been on much when signing for Cas. However, if we did, it'd get the inevitable "why are we not signing stars?" comments that we've gotten with Lee. Plus, they probably wouldn't have progressed as they have done at Cas if they'd have signed for ourselves.





McShane over Tommy Lee every day of the week without fail. :SUBMISSION:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Hessle Roader, PC Plum, Roy Haggerty and 131 guests

c}