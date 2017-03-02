Hawkandro wrote: Do we employ scouts? They go for the likes of McMeeken, McShane and Solomona; we go for the likes of Peyroux, Lee and Owens. This club is lacking in so many areas.

McShaneWe could have taken punts on Solomona and McMeeken, they won't have been on much when signing for Cas. However, if we did, it'd get the inevitable "why are we not signing stars?" comments that we've gotten with Lee. Plus, they probably wouldn't have progressed as they have done at Cas if they'd have signed for ourselves.