Like watching Saints fifteen years ago. Beautiful attacking rugby. Today's Saints couldn't score Cas's tries if they were playing unopposed.
McManus should break the bank to sign Darryl Powell. His ability to develop other club's rejects, recruit unknowns, and mold the lot into a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts, is unsurpassed.
