Roy Haggerty wrote: Like watching Saints fifteen years ago. Beautiful attacking rugby. Today's Saints couldn't score Cas's tries if they were playing unopposed.



McManus should break the bank to sign Darryl Powell. His ability to develop other club's rejects, recruit unknowns, and mold the lot into a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts, is unsurpassed.

What would Powell see in us as a Club that would even make him get in the car? Until we sort out the malaise and old boys club mentality we can forget decent coaches, players, anything. Powell's next stop will be Leeds, not us.