Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:39 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2935
mr. chairman wrote:
to be honest half the team was sat in the stands but that was classy cas all the way and leigh will live to regret them lost two points against leeds


I wont if we get them back Friday..Saints was scrubbed off as a loss,you said yourself watch the youth Saints have..I did and they lost.
Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:42 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5088
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
I wont if we get them back Friday..Saints was scrubbed off as a loss,you said yourself watch the youth Saints have..I did and they lost.
ok then watch the youth wigan have and you can destroy me if leigh win :THINK:
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:58 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2935
mr. chairman wrote:
ok then watch the youth wigan have and you can destroy me if leigh win :THINK:


The friendly was actually turning into a contest..Leuluai the best player (not British)..Gildhart now out along with Bateman (Bradford)..Granted the second half was men v boys..

Your allegiance entrigues me MC..I hope to return to this thread to destroy you. :SHOOT:
Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:03 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5088
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
The friendly was actually turning into a contest..Leuluai the best player (not British)..Gildhart now out along with Bateman (Bradford)..Granted the second half was men v boys..

Your allegiance entrigues me MC..I hope to return to this thread to destroy you. :SHOOT:



ha ha . my allegiance is everything that as leigh stamped on it as anybody who knows me .im a born and bred leythers and proud to be one just because i give respect to teams i admire does not alter that . i hate wigan and australia with a passion but totally respect them i don't bullshit
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:04 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5088
Location: lowton
i will destroy you before that
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:12 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2935
mr. chairman wrote:
i will destroy you before that


I let you get away with the Saints post rather easy..Dont push it.. :thumb:
Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:27 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5088
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
I let you get away with the Saints post rather easy..Dont push it.. :thumb:
i do get things wrong accasionallyonce every 100 years
:FRUSRATED: :ASS:
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:36 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2935
mr. chairman wrote:
i do get things wrong accasionallyonce every 100 years
:FRUSRATED: :ASS:



:LOL:
Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:20 am
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 607
McDermott got a meeting with Heatherington this weekend - could well be a vacancy next week.
Come on Derek, make sure Jukesys contract is watertight
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Jukes's for Leeds?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:26 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2175
Location: LEYTH
Leigh Centurions hungry for glory in derby clash with Wigan Warriors Say's Jukes

http://www.itv.com/news/granada/update/ ... -warriors/
