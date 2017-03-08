Super league has become a much more tighter competition the past few years, we have seen teams such as Huddersfield, Cas and Hull challenge the status quo. The main challenge comes when/if injuries it, against Cas we had Ratchford, Gidley, Hill and Currie out and there was eight points in it. If you were to remove Hardaker, Gale, Lynch and that Kiwi McMeeken and us at full strength then that outcome is vastly different and they would struggle in most games, I believe we win the Catalan game at full strength also. It's a long season and all teams will hit an injury crisis at some point.