NtW wrote: How do you know we weren't? Maybe he chose Cas over us. But I'll indulge you...



Because we would have struggled to get him under the cap without having to change things around a lot.



Because Leeds wanted a fee more than most people would reckon is a fair amount for him.



Because there was (is) a view that he might be a liability (off the field).



On the face of it, at the moment you would say we, and others, made the wrong call not doing all we could to accommodate him. This time last year, we were saying the same (in reverse) about Chrissie Sandow...

I respond in bullet point form.*Maybe he did choose Cas but with the utmost respect to them I'd like to think he'd choose last years LLS winners and finalists in both major comps.*Do you not think we need to change things around a lot ? The 3/4 line needs major surgery IMO.*if you want quality you have to pay for it and Hardaker is quality, it's not as if we've ducked away from paying transfer fees before.*Mmm liabilities off the field ?? Who could we have possibly signed like that ? Sullivan, Sandow, Joel Monaghan?Hardaker would have been an absolute asset, and when players like that become available you should look to get them on board.. Obviously Mr Smith thinks Russell,Evans and Blythe were the way to go.