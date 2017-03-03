|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5384
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
MikeyWire wrote:
Why we weren't in the market for Hardaker I'll never bloody know !!
Because our leader thinks we have better options at full back
I think he should take more water with his preferred spirit.
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:13 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8341
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Cas played some sensational stuff last night......simply because they were allowed to.
Cas played some sensational stuff last week......simply because they were allowed to.
Cas played some sensational stuff against Leigh......simply because they were allowed to.
Are we spotting a recurring theme, here?
No wonder the Aussies walk through us, every time we play them. English players(and sides) are losing the art of tackling. Leeds were beyond pathetic, last night. As, at times, were we, last week. If you can't tackle, you'll get pulverised.
I watch RL to be entertained. Cas are entertaining me. They're being allowed to.
Instead of coaches pouring over video analysis for hours, maybe their time would be better spent in telling their charges how to tackle properly.
Just a thought.
Do you think all clubs are capable of playing so sensationally if allowed to? I'm not sure other teams have the same flair as Castleford are currently showing.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:50 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 529
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Cas played some sensational stuff last night......simply because they were allowed to.
Cas played some sensational stuff last week......simply because they were allowed to.
Cas played some sensational stuff against Leigh......simply because they were allowed to.
Are we spotting a recurring theme, here?
No wonder the Aussies walk through us, every time we play them. English players(and sides) are losing the art of tackling. Leeds were beyond pathetic, last night. As, at times, were we, last week. If you can't tackle, you'll get pulverised.
I watch RL to be entertained. Cas are entertaining me. They're being allowed to.
Instead of coaches pouring over video analysis for hours, maybe their time would be better spent in telling their charges how to tackle properly.
Just a thought.
A bit over the top this and I think an over simplification. I've watched all Cas games and I think there is more to this than the tackling of Leigh/Wire/Leeds. They are showing better attacking skills than any side I can remember since Wigan when they had Edwards/Paul/Offiah etc. For once Sky are getting excited for a reason.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8341
|
Asgardian13 wrote:
Cas are, indeed an excellent side as I and others pointed out on the 'doom and gloom' thread here last week after we lost - by eight points - to them. Leeds lost by 56 points! Perhaps Wire 2017 are not completely hopeless after all.............................
Are Salford an excellent side too ?
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1278
|
Smiffy27 wrote:
Gale pulls all the strings with Cas and he'll have a huge involvement in their training sessions. They have so many set plays which have been practised to perfection. That degree of co-ordination is not going to happen with an international team.
If you watched Gale on the touch screen after we beat you he admitted he didn't call the moves. In previous years it been Dorn but Hardaker calls all the shots now from the back. Not some thing I thought he'd have the brains to do but it seems to b working for us.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:39 pm
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 387
|
MikeyWire wrote:
Why we weren't in the market for Hardaker I'll never bloody know !!
How do you know we weren't? Maybe he chose Cas over us. But I'll indulge you...
Because we would have struggled to get him under the cap without having to change things around a lot.
Because Leeds wanted a fee more than most people would reckon is a fair amount for him.
Because there was (is) a view that he might be a liability (off the field).
On the face of it, at the moment you would say we, and others, made the wrong call not doing all we could to accommodate him. This time last year, we were saying the same (in reverse) about Chrissie Sandow...
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:42 am
|
Joined: Fri May 27, 2016 9:55 pm
Posts: 17
|
NtW wrote:
How do you know we weren't? Maybe he chose Cas over us. But I'll indulge you...
Because we would have struggled to get him under the cap without having to change things around a lot.
Because Leeds wanted a fee more than most people would reckon is a fair amount for him.
Because there was (is) a view that he might be a liability (off the field).
On the face of it, at the moment you would say we, and others, made the wrong call not doing all we could to accommodate him. This time last year, we were saying the same (in reverse) about Chrissie Sandow...
Hes living with his mother apparently in Ferry bridge which is barely 2 miles from the Cas ground.I think a big part of it is keeping his head together and living as stress free as possible as he's had his problems.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:34 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3203
Location: Northamptonshire
|
Wires71 wrote:
Are Salford an excellent side too ?
I have not seen Salford this season so can't give you an opinion on them. I would remind you that the Warrington side of 2016, including Chris Sandow during his golden period, beat Salford by a solitary point in injury time.
|
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3376
Location: Still waiting for the title
|
NtW wrote:
How do you know we weren't? Maybe he chose Cas over us. But I'll indulge you...
Because we would have struggled to get him under the cap without having to change things around a lot.
Because Leeds wanted a fee more than most people would reckon is a fair amount for him.
Because there was (is) a view that he might be a liability (off the field).
On the face of it, at the moment you would say we, and others, made the wrong call not doing all we could to accommodate him. This time last year, we were saying the same (in reverse) about Chrissie Sandow...
I respond in bullet point form.
*Maybe he did choose Cas but with the utmost respect to them I'd like to think he'd choose last years LLS winners and finalists in both major comps.
*Do you not think we need to change things around a lot ? The 3/4 line needs major surgery IMO.
*if you want quality you have to pay for it and Hardaker is quality, it's not as if we've ducked away from paying transfer fees before.
*Mmm liabilities off the field ?? Who could we have possibly signed like that ? Sullivan, Sandow, Joel Monaghan?
Hardaker would have been an absolute asset, and when players like that become available you should look to get them on board.. Obviously Mr Smith thinks Russell,Evans and Blythe were the way to go.
|
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, Hicks Is A God, leg_end, MikeyWire, NSW, Old Man John, Paddyfc, pie.warrior, Psyrax64, roger daly, runningman29, SaleSlim, ScottyWire, SirStan, Smiffy27, theadore, Viva Tim Street, Who are ya!!, Wire200#, worthing wire and 386 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}