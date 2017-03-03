WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Classy Cas

 
Post a reply

Re: Classy Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:10 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5384
Location: South Stand.....bored
MikeyWire wrote:
Why we weren't in the market for Hardaker I'll never bloody know !!

Because our leader thinks we have better options at full back

I think he should take more water with his preferred spirit.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Classy Cas

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:13 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8340
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Cas played some sensational stuff last night......simply because they were allowed to.

Cas played some sensational stuff last week......simply because they were allowed to.

Cas played some sensational stuff against Leigh......simply because they were allowed to.

Are we spotting a recurring theme, here?

No wonder the Aussies walk through us, every time we play them. English players(and sides) are losing the art of tackling. Leeds were beyond pathetic, last night. As, at times, were we, last week. If you can't tackle, you'll get pulverised.

I watch RL to be entertained. Cas are entertaining me. They're being allowed to.

Instead of coaches pouring over video analysis for hours, maybe their time would be better spent in telling their charges how to tackle properly.

Just a thought.


Do you think all clubs are capable of playing so sensationally if allowed to? I'm not sure other teams have the same flair as Castleford are currently showing.

Re: Classy Cas

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:50 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 529
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Cas played some sensational stuff last night......simply because they were allowed to.

Cas played some sensational stuff last week......simply because they were allowed to.

Cas played some sensational stuff against Leigh......simply because they were allowed to.

Are we spotting a recurring theme, here?

No wonder the Aussies walk through us, every time we play them. English players(and sides) are losing the art of tackling. Leeds were beyond pathetic, last night. As, at times, were we, last week. If you can't tackle, you'll get pulverised.

I watch RL to be entertained. Cas are entertaining me. They're being allowed to.

Instead of coaches pouring over video analysis for hours, maybe their time would be better spent in telling their charges how to tackle properly.

Just a thought.



A bit over the top this and I think an over simplification. I've watched all Cas games and I think there is more to this than the tackling of Leigh/Wire/Leeds. They are showing better attacking skills than any side I can remember since Wigan when they had Edwards/Paul/Offiah etc. For once Sky are getting excited for a reason.

Re: Classy Cas

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:02 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8340
Asgardian13 wrote:
Cas are, indeed an excellent side as I and others pointed out on the 'doom and gloom' thread here last week after we lost - by eight points - to them. Leeds lost by 56 points! Perhaps Wire 2017 are not completely hopeless after all.............................



Are Salford an excellent side too ?

Re: Classy Cas

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:15 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1278
Smiffy27 wrote:
Gale pulls all the strings with Cas and he'll have a huge involvement in their training sessions. They have so many set plays which have been practised to perfection. That degree of co-ordination is not going to happen with an international team.


If you watched Gale on the touch screen after we beat you he admitted he didn't call the moves. In previous years it been Dorn but Hardaker calls all the shots now from the back. Not some thing I thought he'd have the brains to do but it seems to b working for us.

Re: Classy Cas

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:39 pm
NtW Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 387
MikeyWire wrote:
Why we weren't in the market for Hardaker I'll never bloody know !!


How do you know we weren't? Maybe he chose Cas over us. But I'll indulge you...

Because we would have struggled to get him under the cap without having to change things around a lot.

Because Leeds wanted a fee more than most people would reckon is a fair amount for him.

Because there was (is) a view that he might be a liability (off the field).

On the face of it, at the moment you would say we, and others, made the wrong call not doing all we could to accommodate him. This time last year, we were saying the same (in reverse) about Chrissie Sandow...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Bigtom, bryanthered, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, citywolf, CM Punk, Cripesginger, dickyflourbag, Fletcher-end-red, Gazwire, goodways sore chops, Jukesays, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, matt6169, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr Snoodle, nidger, NtW, Philth, R.J.Wagsmith, RedUnderTheBed, richmond, runningman29, Saint_Claire, silver2, silvertail-wolf, son of headingley, stouffer, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, TrinityIHC, vintage73, Ziggy Stardust and 546 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,6982,38075,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
18-32
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 14:30
CH1-R1
LONDON
0-76
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
24-14
WARRINGTON
  
...Full time
  Sat 4th Mar : 17:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
14-14
WIDNES
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
20-0
YORK  
...Latest
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}